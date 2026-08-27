Yuki Tsunoda believes that he demonstrated what he is capable of with his 2026 Dutch Grand Prix stand-in appearance.

What this outing means for his chances of landing an F1 2027 seat, also rests on his manager and other teams, Tsunoda admits, but the Japanese racer believes that teams “should” want him in the car for next year.

Yuki Tsunoda: ‘I know what I can do’

With Isack Hadjar ruled out of the Dutch Grand Prix due to injury, Red Bull had a re-shuffle within its race seats for the final race at Zandvoort.

Liam Lawson returned to Red Bull for the event, while Tsunoda was back for Racing Bulls as Lawson’s stand-in.

Tsunoda generally impressed across the race weekend, his first since losing his Red Bull seat at the end of 2025.

Tsunoda qualified just a tenth down on Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad, gaining a spot on Sunday to finish the grand prix one place ahead of Lindblad in P11.

Speaking with PlanetF1.com and others following the race, Tsunoda described his performance as “positive” as he waits to find out whether he will receive another opportunity at Monza.

With the F1 2027 grid not complete just yet, Tsunoda believes he “should” be on the radar of teams looking around.

Red Bull, Racing Bulls, Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas and Cadillac are the teams which could still present an F1 2027 opening.

“I know what I can do, and I think I pretty much showed also what I can do to most of the paddock,” Tsunoda declared after the Dutch Grand Prix.

“I think the outcome is obviously better always scoring points, but I think I did as much as I can for now.

“It’s definitely better having this opportunity, rather than not having any opportunity, not able to show what I can do with this regulation.

“I think that this was the overall positive, and I think what performance I showed is positive.

“So, it’s up to also my manager, and other teams that have not decided yet on next year’s line-up, if they want to have me or not. But they should.”

Latest Dutch GP talking points via PlanetF1.com

Winners and losers from the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch GP driver ratings: Norris delivers again as Verstappen makes rare costly error

Tsunoda signed-off in the media pen with a funny moment after being asked whether he believes he has increased his chances of finding an F1 2027 seat.

Before walking away, he smiled and uttered, “Call me, please!”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Max Verstappen to race 100 drivers in huge Silverstone kart race