Helmut Marko says he “assumes” Yuki Tsunoda will continue with Red Bull through to the end of the F1 2025 season, revealing Red Bull are open to giving the Japanese driver “time.”

Marko’s comments come amid growing speculation that Tsunoda could be replaced by Isack Hadjar as he is struggling to score points in the RB21.

Are Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull days numbered?

Since being promoted to Red Bull Racing ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, replacing the beleaguered Liam Lawson, Tsunoda has struggled to make an impact on Red Bull’s position in the Constructors’ Championship.

He slumped to his worst showing of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he was out at the first hurdle in qualifying, slowest of the 20 drivers despite putting in what he thought was a “clean” lap.

Although he did make up positions in the race, his P13 result meant he’s scored just seven points in seven races. In that same period, his team-mate Max Verstappen was brought in 101.

“Doesn’t really stack up with the results, the pace I’m having,” Tsunoda told media including PlanetF1.com in Barcelona.

“Whatever I do, nothing happens and feels like this car is eating the tyres like hell, having degradation massively. It really stacks up.

“I think the core limitations, they’re there and I don’t know what it is. I can’t really have any answer for that.”

But it’s an answer Red Bull need him to find.

Tsunoda’s difficulties are hurting the team in the Constructors’ Championship where Red Bull have fallen to fourth, 218 points down on runaway championship leaders McLaren.

Given that last year’s Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was dropped after he failed to help Verstappen secure the teams’ trophy and the millions in prize money, questions are being asked about Tsunoda’s longevity at Red Bull.

Marko admits Tsunoda’s pace is a “serious” concern for the team.

“In the Constructors’ Championship, we’ve already written off the overall victory, so we don’t have any chance,” Marko wrote in his Speedweek column.

“Of course, this is also related to the second driver, because Yuki Tsunoda is slow to get going.

“It is serious that Yuki is often only a tenth of a second behind in the free practice sessions, and when it comes to qualifying, the gap opens up.

“Then the pressure is there, and it is more difficult under pressure.

“In addition, he can’t adapt as quickly as Max, who doesn’t need a period of acclimatisation.

“For Yuki, on the other hand, the car is not yet so present, he has more trouble there, and of course there is always adjustment work, because you try a lot when you are in the back.”

However, speculation that Tsunoda could make way for Racing Bulls’ revelation Hadjar is premature.

“He needs more time and he will get it,” insisted Marko, adding: “We assume that he will be in the car until the end of the season.”

Tsunoda received a vote of confidence at the Spanish Grand Prix from his team-mate Verstappen, the reigning World Champion said: “He’s not a pancake, right?

“When he was in those Racing Bulls, he always looked good compared to Hadjar. But it is what it is.”

Put to him that having his team-mates struggle isn’t a new story, Verstappen said: “Of course it’s been going on for a long time. Maybe that’s also a sign.”

A sign of what, though, he wouldn’t say.

“You can answer that yourself,” was his response.

