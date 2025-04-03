Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut at his home race this weekend in Japan, news which was broken to him in person by Christian Horner.

However, Tsunoda revealed that for the first time, Marko has not said anything to him despite this huge promotion.

Tsunoda to Red Bull: Marko has nothing personally to say?

A horrific start to F1 2025 with Red Bull for Liam Lawson has opened the door for Tsunoda, the team feeling a “duty of care to protect” the New Zealander with the result being a return to Racing Bulls after just two race weekends, with Tsunoda coming the other way.

Red Bull is out to regain the Constructors’ crown and see Max Verstappen make it five World Championship wins in a row in F1 2025, but with Lawson scoring no points and not making it past the first stage of qualifying in Australia or China, Red Bull decided to act.

Tsunoda has spent four seasons and a bit with the Red Bull second team since making his F1 breakthrough after a rapid rise through the junior categories, and with Helmut Marko, the head of Red Bull’s young driver programme, witnessing Tsunoda make his ascent to the senior team, he surely would have been in touch?

Well, apparently not.

“Surprisingly, he [Marko] didn’t call me yet, very unusual,” Tsunoda revealed ahead of the Japanese GP.

“So, I’m not sure if he was busy with other things.

“I can’t wait to see him, how he’s going to react to me [moving to Red Bull].

“But yeah, it’s very unusual.

“From F3 to F1, he was always calling me, but this time he didn’t call me. So, I’m sure there’s not anything from his side. We have still a good relationship, so let’s see how he reacts to that.”

Marko has been very vocal in the press about Tsunoda after Red Bull made the decision to swap Lawson for the Japanese racer, having talked up the progression he has seen in the 24-year-old at the start of the new season.

Asked by Kleine Zeitung if he sees Tsunoda as a future number one driver in Formula 1, Marko replied: “Yes, absolutely.

“He came out of the winter break strong and delivered two great races in which only the strategy department prevented a better position.

“Yuki has changed management, has simply grown up – and he has a lot of self-confidence anyway.”

Latest on Red Bull’s big F1 2025 driver call

👉 Verstappen won’t ‘say the truth’ as Tsunoda finds Red Bull RB21 ‘instability’

👉 Verstappen reveals Red Bull-criticising Instagram like ‘wasn’t a mistake’ after Lawson swap

So, with Marko having nothing to say to Tsunoda, it was Red Bull team principal Christian Horner who handled the full process of informing Tsunoda on his Red Bull promotion.

Tsunoda would detail the timeline which led to that final confirmation.

“The first call I got was from Christian right after China,” he said, “that I should maybe be prepared for when things are going to change a little bit.

“I guess it was Tuesday or something like that, Monday.

“Anyway, I was in the UK, for preparation for Suzuka. It was planned for with VCARB and the plan changed. And immediately, I’ve done a simulator session with Red Bull Racing. I think at that point it was just in case.

“And within the two days, three days I was spending in UK, yeah, he confirmed in person.”

Tsunoda makes his Red Bull debut in front of his home fans at Suzuka this weekend.

Read next: Amanda Newey sets record straight on Tsunoda roadblock claims