Yuki Tsunoda understands that he “impressed” Red Bull in his Abu Dhabi outing as a key announcement looms on their F1 2025 line-ups.

A troubling F1 2024 campaign for Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen has sparked the expectation that Perez will not retain his seat for next season, with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson having emerged as the favourite to replace him. However, Tsunoda got the chance to stake his claim in Abu Dhabi.

Yuki Tsunoda heard ‘how impressed’ Red Bull were

Tsunoda has been with the Red Bull second team since 2021, yet it was not until the 2024 Abu Dhabi post-season test that he got his first outing in Red Bull machinery, at a time where a vacancy in their F1 2025 line-up appears likely to emerge.

And while speaking at a Honda event, Tsunoda explained the very encouraging reaction he has been hearing to his Red Bull debut.

“I heard a lot about how impressed they were, particularly with my feedback,” he said.

“This came not only from the trackside engineers but also from the engineers supporting remotely from Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes. They mentioned how impressed they were with my input.

“That area was a key target for me. I believe Red Bull already understands that my speed isn’t much of an issue. Instead, what they’re more focused on is things like my feedback, my behaviour within the team, and how I conduct myself in the car. They probably saw those areas as the biggest unknowns.

“So while keeping that in mind, I continued to provide feedback as I always have, aiming to communicate as thoroughly and with as much detail as possible.”

Tsunoda delivered arguably his strongest F1 season yet in 2024, though has never emerged as a serious contender for a Red Bull promotion.

But, on this occasion, he does not believe the odds are against him.

“I think the chances are 50/50,” he suggested. “Of course, I’d be happiest if I could drive for Red Bull, but I’m incredibly grateful for all the support I’m receiving from everyone in this current situation.

“Regardless of which team I’m with, what I need to do remains the same. It’s not just about Red Bull. For all we know, VCARB might surpass them in development. It’s not like it absolutely has to be Red Bull.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I just want to perform well and score points.”

As for what Tsunoda holds as his ultimate F1 goal, that involves spraying the champagne on home soil.

“Standing on the podium at Suzuka would be the ultimate dream,” he revealed. “But, to achieve that, I want to help build a better car and a better team someday.

“Until that time comes, I hope everyone can be patient.”

Perez revealed his struggles to gel with the Red Bull RB20 once the upgrades kicked in, the Mexican racer far from the first to struggle with Red Bull machinery compared to Verstappen, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon experiencing the same.

However, Tsunoda, speaking after his Abu Dhabi run, claimed he and the RB20 actually felt like a good match.

“The Abu Dhabi postseason test has been so fun today, it’s the first time in the past four years that I have driven a different car,” Tsunoda reflected.

“You can physically feel why the RB20 has been fighting for a championship this year, it feels like a very different car to drive.

“We have had a very proactive day today so I am really happy with that. There is still a lot of learning that I have to do but the team has done a great job of preparing such a great run today, it’s been such an enjoyable atmosphere in the garage.

“I feel like the car suits my driving style and I haven’t struggled much at all to adapt, even on the long runs I have been able to run consistently today and was able to feel the limitations of the car which if you don’t have confidence in the car you are unable to test.

“I am happy more than ever at the moment and making sure that the team have the information that they require from each run is the most important thing to get out of today.”

