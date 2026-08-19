Yuki Tsunoda has wished Isack Hadjar a “speedy recovery” after the Red Bull driver was ruled out of the Dutch Grand Prix through injury.

And he says he is “happy to get back behind the wheel this weekend” for the Racing Bulls team at Zandvoort.

Yuki Tsunoda back on F1 grid after Isack Hadjar injury

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As reported by PlanetF1.com, it emerged on Wednesday morning that Hadjar was set to miss the Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining an injury to his wrist.

Red Bull confirmed hours later that Hadjar will take no part in the Zandvoort weekend, with Liam Lawson stepping up from the Racing Bulls team to deputise for the Frenchman.

In turn, Tsunoda will step into Lawson’s Racing Bulls seat for the Dutch Grand Prix, partnering Arvid Lindblad.

In a post to social media following the announcement, Tsunoda wrote: “Happy to get back behind the wheel this weekend and step in for the team. Wishing Isack Hadjar a speedy recovery!”

The Racing Bulls team praised the “adaptability” of Lawson and Tsunoda for stepping into unfamiliar machinery at short notice.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Racing Bulls said: “Visa Cash App Racing Bulls can confirm that Liam Lawson will race for Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend due to Isack Hadjar’s wrist injury.

“As a result of the driver change, reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will race for Racing Bulls in Zandvoort this weekend alongside Arvid Lindblad.

“We thank both Liam and Yuki for their adaptability as the teams prepare for the weekend and we wish Isack a speedy recovery.”

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Tsunoda made 92 appearances for Racing Bulls having made his debut with the team – then competing under the banner of AlphaTauri – at the start of 2021.

The Japanese driver was promoted to the senior Red Bull team after two races of the 2025 season, swapping places with the struggling Lawson.

Having struggled to match four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Tsunoda was demoted to a reserve driver role for the F1 2026 season, occupying the position for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

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