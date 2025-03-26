Although Yuki Tsunoda appreciates Zak Brown’s vote of confidence, he concedes it’s up to Red Bull what comes next, amidst strong reports he could be in the RB21 at the next race in Japan.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the speculation Tsunoda will replace Liam Lawson at Suzuka is likely accurate, although the negotiations are ongoing.

Will Yuki Tsunoda realise his Red Bull dream in Japan?

Although Tsunoda lost out on the Red Bull seat in December, the team opting to instead promote Lawson, it is the Japanese driver who has been on form in the opening two rounds of the season.

A permanent feature in the season’s three qualifying sessions, Tsunoda has scored three points and can consider himself unlucky that his tally isn’t higher having been undone by strategy and car issues.

In sharp contrast, Lawson in the RB21 has yet to make it out of Q1 or score a single point.

The big Liam Lawson question

👉 Verdict: What we think Red Bull should do with Liam Lawson

👉 The Liam Lawson data Red Bull won’t want to see

McLaren chief Zak Brown says he was perplexed by Red Bull’s decision to overlook Tsunoda.

“Yuki did a great job,” said the American. “[He is] probably the guy who should be in the Red Bull if you look at how he’s performed, but they seem to make some strange driver choices from time to time.”

But while Tsunoda appreciates the support, all he can do right now is continue to push on with Racing Bulls.

“I appreciate what Zak said to me in the press, but it’s just one race,” the 24-year-old told the media in Shanghai.

“These things have been going on since last year [after the] first race. Daniel-Checo, myself-Checo, Liam-Checo. It’s a bit of a tradition for our group.

“It’s positive but at the same time, I just have to keep [doing] what I’m doing.

“In the end, they chose this line-up last year at the end of the season. Maybe they have a clear plan for the future, I don’t know.”

Tsunoda though, could learn Red Bull’s plan before the end of this season.

Multiple reports on Tuesday indicated that Tsunoda will replace Lawson ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the speculation is likely accurate, but negotiations are ongoing and Red Bull have yet to make a formal decision. That’s expected later this week.

Tsunoda says he is ready if the opportunity presents.

Asked if he would be happy to take on the challenge of driving the Red Bull RB21, a car said to be more difficult to drive than the Racing Bulls F1 car, Tsunoda said: “Yeah, why not. Always.”

When a follow-up question suggested a switch in Japan, he added: “In Japan? Yeah, 100%. I mean, the car is faster.”

The swap will see Tsunoda make his Red Bull debut at his home race in Japan with Lawson returning to the Racing Bulls team.

Read next: Why Ralf Schumacher thinks Tsunoda should turn down potential Red Bull call