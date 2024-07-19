Yuki Tsunoda loses temper with engineer in unheard FP2 radio message

A high-pressure effort to set a fast lap at the end of Free Practice 2 before the Hungarian Grand Prix saw VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda snap at his engineer multiple times.

While the initial message before the lap was broadcast internationally, Tsunoda’s post-lap response only transmitted to F1TV viewers — and it was packed with emotion.

Yuki Tsunoda: “You should just let me– ****!”

Free Practice 2 ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix turned into something of a sprint thanks to a red flag brought out for Charles Leclerc’s crash in Turn 4.

As a result, drivers swapped to soft tires in order to put a few push laps on the board and simulate qualifying pace for Saturday. However, the added pressure saw VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda in a snappy mood as the team instructed him to speed up near the end of the session.

Mattia Spini, Tsunoda’s race engineer, came on the radio to urge, “Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go. Charge off.”

“OK, don’t rush me!” Tsunoda snapped back soon after.

The Japanese racer then set off for his fast lap, but unfortunately, it wasn’t to be a quick one. Tsunoda finished the session in 19th position.

After his lap, F1TV shared an exclusive radio message between Tsunoda and his engineer showing their reactions to the lap.

“I think you should just let me— ****!” Tsunoda snapped.

Spini replied, “Yuki, we’re just trying to help.”

Tsunoda’s response was sarcastic: “Thanks for the help!”



This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a frustrated radio message from Yuki Tsunoda. The VCARB driver has been regularly criticized for his temper; in 2022, Helmut Marko referred to Tsunoda as a “problem child” and instructed him to see a therapist.

Earlier this season, during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, Tsunoda was slapped with a hefty fine for using an ableist slur on the radio.

