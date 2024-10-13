We have an action-packed F1 news round-up to bring you, as we prepare to get back into race week mode ahead of the US Grand Prix!

And the F1 driver market continues to produce, with Mick Schumacher thrown a potential lifeline, while Yuki Tsunoda is in the same boat at Red Bull. All this and more, so let’s get to it…

Mick Schumacher in Audi F1 talks

One by one, it seemed as though Schumacher’s options to return to the grid in F1 2025 were disappearing. But, there could yet be a place for him at Sauber/Audi F1.

New boss Mattia Binotto – who worked with Mick at Ferrari – confirmed the German racer as an option with talks having been held.

Yuki Tsunoda a Red Bull F1 2025 contender again

With Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez contracted at Red Bull for F1 2025 and Tsunoda re-signed at junior team VCARB, it seemed just one seat was left to be filled for next season in the Red Bull fold. But, is a twist on the cards?

Tsunoda has never felt like a serious candidate to move up to the senior Red Bull team since joining the F1 grid in 2021, but Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has said Tsunoda is now a contender again for a Red Bull F1 2025 seat, upping the pressure on Perez.

Oscar Piastri recalls awkward Lewis Hamilton cooldown room encounter

Piastri may only be in his second F1 season, but with nine podiums scored already, he is pretty accustomed to the cooldown room where the top three head to before the podium celebrations.

And the “most awkward” of the lot was this year’s Belgian Grand Prix, where he came across a not particularly “chatty” Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton deemed more complete than Charles Leclerc

Hamilton is into his final six rounds as a Mercedes driver, as he prepares to join Ferrari from F1 2025.

There, he will be alongside Charles Leclerc, a driver who Guenther Steiner does not believe is as “complete” as Hamilton, yet is not a step behind the seven-time World Champion as a driver.

George Russell was ‘not very happy’ with Kimi Antonelli

Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes will be their teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli, who takes over as team-mate to George Russell.

Antonelli got his first taste of an F1 race weekend at Monza, though his time on the track did not last long as he crashed Russell’s Mercedes W15 early in FP1. The Brit was not best pleased.

