Yuki Tsunoda believes he has become a more “complete” driver, now that he has control over his emotions when it comes to his radio use.

The Japanese driver has stepped forward as VCARB’s top-performing driver this year and believes he is now a complete package in what is his fourth year in Formula 1.

Yuki Tsunoda: Teams expect a more complete driver

Since entering Formula 1, there has been no question marks over Tsunoda’s abilities to be fast and aggressive – his single-lap and race pace both proving strong on a consistent basis.

But where Tsunoda has fallen short is in his emotions – the Japanese driver developed a reputation early on for his aggressive manner on team radio, and his fiery temperament proved detrimental to his overall performance.

That weakness is one Tsunoda has taken on board from his Red Bull bosses, working hard to develop greater emotional control – an area he believes he has improved thanks to the efforts of former AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost and the current VCARB management of Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Tsunoda said he knew he had a weakness compared to the much more level-headed Daniel Ricciardo in the sister car, and knew he had to stamp out his temper if he is to make progress into a top team – something he has not yet achieved, with Red Bull understood to have never evaluated him as a serious consideration for the seat alongside Max Verstappen.

“I feel I’m a more complete driver,” Tsunoda said.

“When I look from an outside perspective, previously, even [though] my one lap or performance or my driving was okay, I think the radio communications, emotional control was lacking quite a lot – a big step when I compare to Daniel, for example.

“If you want to go to a top team, those things will be very important because top teams are expecting a more complete driver.

“So I wanted to improve those things and to be a more complete driver so that no one can complain about the specific things and now I feel ready, the last couple of races I was able to achieve those things.”

“I believe in myself and I am finding more control, more consistency. I’m very happy that I am able to hit the target every time. This what I have to do, just focus on that rather than having to focus on rumours or whatever.”

More on Red Bull and the F1 2025 driver market

👉 All the mid-season driver swaps Red Bull have made in their F1 history

👉 Ranked: The five most underrated drivers on the F1 grid for the 2025 market

With Tsunoda having had a contract extension by Red Bull triggered to stay at VCARB for next year, he has not been seriously considered as a mid-season replacement for Sergio Perez at the senior team despite scoring 22 of VCARB’s 34 points in 2024 – all while Ricciardo has been closely linked with the seat, despite being out-performed.

Tsunoda’s inability to control himself, costing himself pace as a result, is believed to have been a factor in Red Bull’s thinking.

As a result, Tsunoda said he’s hopeful that if he continues to demonstrate strong performances and his new, more mature, approach, opportunities may eventually arise.

“They know my performance and they are happy with my performance,” he said.

“That’s why they extended my contract for next year, so it’s pretty clear. I just have to keep performing, keep making them happy consistently and, hopefully, things will come naturally.

“I just keep focused on what I can do but obviously, I’m feeling ready to fight against higher positions and teams, and also fight against Max [Verstappen]. But they have to decide.”

Speaking to PlanetF1.com in a recent, exclusive interview, VCARB CEO Peter Bayer confirmed that Tsunoda has become aware of the mental capacity that he is using up while losing his temper, and has learned that this anger ultimately costs him lap time.

“He has improved by 1,000 percent on that,” Bayer said.

“There is so little of that outrage that he [had] because he understood.

“He understood that every F is costing him a tenth. It’s so tight, and those distractions are… that costs you a tenth.

“And the tenth decides between P9 and P13. Yuki knows, and he’s there.”

Read Next: Carlos Sainz F1 title dream called off in brutal ‘Fisichella, Trulli’ verdict