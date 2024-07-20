Yuki Tsunoda got airborne during a crash in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, but thankfully, the Japanese racer was still able to joke in the press pen after the incident.

The VCARB driver was the second in qualifying to bring out a red flag due to an accident, with the first being Red Bull stablemate Sergio Perez.

Yuki Tsunoda “didn’t expect” his crash

Speaking to F1TV’s Lawrence Barretto in the press pen after qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda stated that he had felt extremely comfortable in his VCARB — all up until the moment he ended up in the wall.

“To be honest, I felt great in the turn — I didn’t expect that! I just ran wide to be honest,” the VCARB racer said.

“Probably because I was on the limit. Ot’s obviously Q3, and half of the tire went on the grass — but to be honest with those kind of things, normally it happens.

“But probably because it was wet, it kind of exaggerated it, and I went wide.

“To be honest, until that corner — I mean, even Turn 5, the lap was great so it’s very shame.”

Despite the heavy hit, Tsunoda still joked with Barretto, “To be honest, I’m more worried about the car rather than my body!”

That being said, Tsunoda did withdraw from further media sessions in order to rest.

Pressure has been mounting on Tsunoda’s shoulders, as the Japanese racer’s name has been linked to a seat at Red Bull Racing. Despite having signed a contract extension, Perez’s future is at risk thanks to a series of poor performances that could trigger a performance clause in his contract.

Tsunoda has been one of several young drivers linked to the seat alongside championship leader Max Verstappen, but missteps like the crash in qualifying may do harm to the VCARB driver’s chances.

Reflecting on the lap that ended his quali chances in Q3, Tsunoda said, “Very, very a shame – I’m disappointed.

“I hope my car is good, and obviously I feel bad for the team.

“I think that lap was enough to go through probably in a really good position.”

Tsunoda will start 10th for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

