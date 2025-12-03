Yuki Tsunoda knows going into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that this will be his last race in Formula 1. At least for now.

Ahead of the season finale at Yas Marina Circuit, Red Bull made the announcement that Tsunoda would be demoted to test and reserve driver for F1 2026. Despite the “setback”, Tsunoda has warned that “I’m not finished yet” as he comes to terms with his altered Red Bull future.

Yuki Tsunoda ‘not finished yet’

Tsunoda stepped up to the Red Bull Racing seat in time for his home race, the Japanese Grand Prix. The team had decided after two rounds that Liam Lawson was not the solution, triggering a switch which saw Tsunoda receive his long-awaited call-up.

However, Tsunoda has also failed to shine alongside Max Verstappen, leading Red Bull to decide that Isack Hadjar will step up from Racing Bulls to the senior team for F1 2026.

With exciting teenage prospect Arvid Lindblad confirmed for his F1 2026 debut at Racing Bulls, partnering Lawson, that has left no place on the grid for Tsunoda.

As the news sinks in, Tsunoda has taken to Instagram to release a defiant statement on his F1 career.

“I’m not finished yet,” he declared.

“Finding out I won’t have a race seat in 2026 was incredibly tough, but I’m determined to work harder than ever with Red Bull as test and reserve driver to develop with the team, and prove I deserve a place on the grid.

“Life’s full of setbacks, and this is mine.

“It’s not going to deter me from being the best F1 driver I can be.”

Commenting on the post was former Alpine race driver Jack Doohan, who found himself demoted to reserve mid-season, when he was replaced by Franco Colapinto.

“You’ll be back brother,” Doohan assured Tsunoda.

Tsunoda was showered in praise by Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies following the announcement. Their relationship stretches back to the Racing Bulls days, with Mekies having stepped up from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing boss after Christian Horner was sacked.

“Yuki has raced in Red Bull colours for seven years now and I have had the pleasure of working with him at both Red Bull teams,” Mekies said.

“Through his five seasons so far in Formula 1, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday.

“Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family.

“On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards.”

