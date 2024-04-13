Yuki Tsunoda has spoken of how he enjoys proving people wrong, after taking an early lead in the head-to-head team-mate battle at RB against Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo’s placing at Red Bull’s sister squad had been expected to be a season-long audition for a potential return to the ‘senior’ team alongside Max Verstappen for 2025, but Tsunoda has had the upper hand in the opening four races over his more experenced team-mate.

Yuki Tsunoda: ‘I love to prove people wrong’

Now in his fourth season at Red Bull’s junior team, Tsunoda has spoken of his need to show his worth to his current team and potential suitors for next season.

Having beaten Nyck de Vries to an extent where he was shown the door midway through last year, Tsunoda has already established an early upper hand over Ricciardo this time around.

When it was put to him that he is proving his doubters wrong so far this season, he replied with a smile.

“You know, I love to prove some people wrong,” Tsunoda told Channel 4 in Japan.

“It’s always the story. It’s the same as Nyck, people were saying Nyck can be a first driver. I got used to it, you know, like it’s nothing different and I’m very happy that I’m able to prove people wrong.

“I just keep what I’m doing and in the end, that’s what I have to do to be a good performer and driver in Formula 1 for all and that’s what’s the top drivers have. I mean, I just keep the people surprised.”

Following the interview, racing driver and Channel 4 pundit Billy Monger explained that Tsunoda’s performances have seen him raise his level this season.

Having had the expectation of Ricciardo looking to assert his authority against the Japanese driver, Monger has been impressed by what he has seen on the other side of the RB garage so far.

“I mean, regardless of so much experience in Formula 1, I think people were almost thinking it could be an easy matchup for him,” Monger said of Ricciardo.

“He took a year out and they thought, you know, Yuki is not the potentially the quickest driver on the grid, but I feel like Yuki has risen to the occasion of having a teammate as experienced and as successful is Daniel Ricciardo, and Daniel’s maybe just lacking that little bit of one lap performance in particular that he used to have.”

