Yuki Tsunoda “doesn’t have to be afraid” of failing at Red Bull after replacing Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen’s team-mate ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

That is the belief of Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, who says the influence of engine partners Honda was not “decisive” in the decision to promote Tsunoda.

Tsunoda will make his long-awaited Red Bull debut at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka having swapped seats with Lawson.

The Japanese driver was initially overlooked for a Red Bull Racing seat last December as Lawson stepped up to replace Sergio Perez.

With Lawson struggling across the first two races of F1 2025, however, Red Bull have opted to reshuffle their driver lineup ahead of the third round in Japan.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, Red Bull announced that Tsunoda will step up to become Verstappen’s team-mate ‘from the 2025 Japan Grand Prix’ – theoretically leaving room for another mid-season swap later in the year if the 24-year-old also struggles with the RB21.

However, Marko has moved to confirm that Tsunoda will “finish the season” with Red Bull – and insisted that he doesn’t have to worry about losing his seat if his promotion backfires.

He told the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com: “He doesn’t have to be afraid. But remember, Liam Lawson qualified 20th twice. That’s tough.”

It has been claimed that Honda, a key supporter of Tsunoda throughout his racing career, helped facilitate the Japanese driver’s promotion to a Red Bull seat.

Yet Marko claimed that the manufacturer, which will switch allegiance to Aston Martin for F1 2026, was not decisive in the decision to sign Tsuonda in time for the Suzuka race.

He said: “That this happens right at the time when Japan is the next race is coincidental.

“Of course Honda is happy with the decision, that is obvious, but that has not been a decisive factor. Honda’s involvement ends at the end of this year anyway.

“That was not decisive and was not a reason for making this decision.”

Tsunoda had to wait until the end of 2024, his fourth full season in F1, for his first outing with Red Bull Racing, driving last year’s title-winning RB20 car in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Despite Tsunoda’s claim after the test that the Red Bull – notoriously difficult for drivers other than Verstappen to handle – suited his driving style, the team opted to sign Lawson as Perez’s replacement just days later.

Marko dismissed the suggestion that Tsunoda’s test run was key to the team’s decision to give him a chance now, pointing to the driver’s transformation over recent months as a bigger factor.

He explained: “Yuki’s test was not important for the decision.

“As I said, Yuki had his highs and lows. I remember his two crashes in Mexico [in 2024], for example. He was simply not as stable as he is now.

“Lawson had driven only 11 grands prix and in this situation he could not perform anymore.

“On the other hand, Yuki was – crazy as it sounds – very strong in his fourth season.

“His personality, he is physically much stronger, he seems hugely confident and delivered two great races.

“Why we didn’t wait any longer? Well, we want to win the fifth world championship with Max.

“The car is tricky and not the fastest. It is important then to have a second driver who can support us strategically in races and contribute to the development of the car.”

Following the signing of Lawson last December, Red Bull’s key figures spoke optimistically that the New Zealander had the required mindset and resilience to cope with the challenge of being Verstappen’s team-mate.

Asked if he was shocked that Lawson “cracked” so quickly in the senior team, Marko replied: “Yes, it was surprising with Lawson, but there were unfortunate circumstances.

“Even during the pre-season tests in Bahrain he had problems, limiting his mileage.

“The third free practice in Australia [which Lawson missed with a technical problem] was a crucial moment. And the sprint weekend [in China] came on top of that.

“Still, you have to keep delivering and while Lawson was dealing with the downward spiral, Yuki was on his fifth year and he is making a good impression overall.

“And we believe he can deal with this.”

As first reported by PlanetF1.com on Friday, Red Bull are set to bring back their special white livery for the Japanese GP in a tribute to Honda.

Red Bull previously ran a white livery at the Turkish Grand Prix during the pandemic-affected 2021 season.

The 2021 Japanese Grand Prix had originally been set to take place that weekend before the Suzuka race was cancelled.

