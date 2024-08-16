Yuki Tsunoda receives rare career boost with Red Bull promotion incentive

VCARB chief executive Peter Bayer has said Yuki Tsunoda has the chance to be considered for a Red Bull seat in future, should he keep up his level on a consistent basis.

Tsunoda has arguably had the best season of his Formula 1 career to date in 2024, out-performing Daniel Ricciardo for much of the first part of the campaign, but has already signed a new deal to continue with Red Bull’s sister team into 2025.

VCARB boss: Yuki Tsunoda ‘will be considered’ for Red Bull with continued good form

Red Bull had been said to have been evaluating potential options to replace Sergio Perez at the summer break stage due to his underperformance compared to Max Verstappen, but the team confirmed shortly after the Belgian Grand Prix he would continue in his current seat.

Tsunoda was not thought to be among the candidates, however, with Ricciardo and Liam Lawson believed to be their options in case they did opt to replace Perez at the ‘senior’ team, though their retention of the Mexican makes that immaterial.

For the future, however, Bayer believes if Tsunoda is able to keep up his current rate of progress and, crucially, maintain the level he has shown in the first half of the season, there is no reason why he cannot be considered by Red Bull.

“Helmut [Marko] said it himself, in German you say a swallow doesn’t make a summer,” Bayer said to Motorsport.com.

“What it means is that if Yuki keeps racing on this level consistently, he will be considered for a seat in Red Bull Racing.

More on the F1 2025 driver market

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2024 grid?

“That’s ultimately exactly our mission and the mission we’ve been given by the shareholders, and if that means that he needs another season next to a very strong Daniel, that could be an option.

“It could also be an option [to] say that, okay, we now believe he’s ready. So [then] we’ll talk to Liam [Lawson].

“We’re not in a hurry, despite all the people [who] think we are, because we do have all the options in our hands.”

Tsunoda himself has been honest in his belief that his performances have been enough to put himself in the frame for a promotion within the Red Bull stable, now in his fourth season with their Faenza-based sister outfit.

When asked about his prospects and if he has done enough to convince the team’s higher-ups about his credentials prior to the confirmation Perez would continue with the team, he was calm in the knowledge he has performed well this season.

“At this point, I don’t know if they consider me or maybe they consider me and I don’t know [about it],” Tsunoda told media including PlanetF1.com in Belgium.

“Hopefully I’m in the conversation and I feel like I’ve done what I should have done and I’m happy with what I’ve done until today [to convince Red Bull].

“And why should I do even more than that?

“You guys talk about this stuff, talk about the rumours and the Red Bull seat, it’s quite clear also how many points I’ve got compared to other drivers. I’m happy with what I’ve done.”

Read next: The Aston Martin appeal for Max Verstappen with ‘dream team’ line-up touted