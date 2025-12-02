Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has paid tribute to Yuki Tsunoda, after it was announced he would not occupy a race seat in 2026.

Tsunoda will be replaced at Red Bull by Isack Hadjar next season, with the Japanese driver taking on a test and reserve role to continue his work within the team in 2026.

Red Bull boss pays tribute to ‘complete racer’ Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull announced its 2026 line-ups for both of its teams on Tuesday, with Max Verstappen and Hadjar forming the ‘senior’ team’s duo for next season, while Liam Lawson has been retained for 2026 at Racing Bulls alongside Red Bull’s latest graduate of its junior programme, British teenager Arvid Lindblad.

Tsunoda has largely struggled to match Verstappen in Red Bull machinery since his sudden promotion from Racing Bulls towards the start of the season, and while his recent progress has been hailed by Mekies, the team has ultimately opted to promote Hadjar for next season.

Having been within the Red Bull stable for the last two years, Mekies has been able to see how Tsunoda operates at close quarters.

Given that, he has been effusive in his praise of the Japanese driver, who will take part in one final race at Abu Dhabi before transitioning into his new role.

“Yuki has raced in Red Bull colours for seven years now and I have had the pleasure of working with him at both Red Bull teams,” Mekies said.

“Through his five seasons so far in Formula 1, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday.

“Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family.

“On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards.”

In choosing Hadjar, however, Red Bull has opted to place the French driver alongside Verstappen after one season in Formula 1, having earned his maiden podium finish at Zandvoort over the summer.

Given his rate of progress in the sport, Mekies believes Hadjar will be able to provide “magic” alongside the four-time World Champion next season, as Red Bull goes about operating as its own factory operation for the first time.

“As for Isack, in his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner,” Mekies added.

“Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport.

“We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track! 2026 will be a huge challenge for the team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains, these are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

