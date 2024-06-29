Yuki Tsunoda responds after being hit with massive fine for ‘inappropriate comments’

Yuki Tsunoda has apologised on social media after making comments on team radio that later saw him summoned to the FIA in Austria.

He was fined €40,000 (half of which suspended for the rest of 2024) after making an ableist slur over team radio during qualifying while in the pit lane, which the FIA called “offensive and wholly inappropriate.”

RB driver Tsunoda was summoned to the stewards after team radio emerged of him using an ableist slur in the pit lane in frustration, saying: “These guys are f***ing r*tarded” while his race engineer looked to calm him down with that footage soon circulating on social media.

The FIA called him to the stewards over misconduct and, while they noted in their verdict he was “horrified” to learn of the meaning of the word he used in its context, with English being his second language, they imposed a substantial fine.

“He contended that his understanding of the words was different, but acknowledged that this should not be considered as an excuse for what he did,” the stewards’ verdict read.

“The Stewards appreciate the honesty of the driver, but reinforce the fact the words used are offensive and wholly inappropriate.

“To have used such words over a platform that is available to the public amounted to misconduct.

“Considering the circumstances, the Stewards determine that a severe fine is required, but also take into account the genuine remorse of the driver and his offer to issue a public apology and for these reasons decide to suspend part of the fine imposed.”

Now, that public apology has come from the RB driver, who took to social media to say sorry for his comments.

“Hello, I wanted to say big apologies what I said in the radio today,” he wrote on his X account.

“Obviously I didn’t use it intentionally and was completely misunderstanding from myself that exact meaning of it. I now have better understanding for what the word means and am very apologetic for what I said.

“This type of language has no place and is not tolerated and for that I am sorry.”

Tsunoda is due to start the Austrian Grand Prix from 14th on the grid on Sunday, with RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo ahead of him in 11th.

