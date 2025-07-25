Christian Horner may no longer be Yuki Tsunoda’s team principal, but he’s still one of his cheerleaders and sent the Red Bull driver a message of encouragement ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull dropped a bombshell on the Formula 1 paddock two weeks ago when the team announced that Horner has been released from his operational duties as Red Bull Racing team boss and CEO with immediate effect.

Yuki Tsunoda received a personal message from Christian Horner

Red Bull offered no public explanation, with Horner telling the team’s personnel in Milton Keynes that it came as a “shock” as he broke the news of his axing the morning after his meeting.

The 51-year-old was replaced by his Racing Bulls counterpart Laurent Mekies, with Alan Permane taking up the reins at the Faenza-based team.

Although Horner may no longer be the man in charge, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have a vested interest in the team and its drivers.

So much so, the Briton sent Tsunoda a message of support ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

“I appreciate how Christian supported me at various races,” Tsunoda told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“I got a message from him actually yesterday that [said] ‘Show what you can do’. It was a nice message.”

Tsunoda has struggled to score points since joining Red Bull at round three of the F1 2025 championship, the Japanese Grand Prix, bringing in just seven in his 10 starts. That’s well down on the 129 his team-mate Max Verstappen scored in the same period.

Tsunoda revealed he “got the information from Helmut on that day” about Horner’s sacking, which he called a “big change” for the team.

“It’s such a big, big, big, big change. The last 20 years, since Red Bull signed with Christian, they always worked with Christian.

“It’s a big change for the team.

“I’m still understanding the full story about Red Bull Racing, it’s not like I’ve been here for long years, so I don’t think I can say anything.”

Horner was replaced by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies with immediate effect, with the Belgian Grand Prix marking the Frenchman’s first race in charge of the Milton Keynes team.

It means Tsunoda has reunited with his former team boss, having worked with Mekies last season when the former Ferrari racing director joined Racing Bulls.

“With Laurent, I know him since VCARB and we’ve worked really well. We had a good start of the year in terms of performance,” Tsunoda said.

“And, you know, we had a lot of trust between us. So, yeah, looking forward to work with him. And, yeah, Alan, I just met him and congrats as well. Messaged as well. But he’s definitely motivated.

“I think, yeah, I’m excited to see how he’s going to do as team principal.”

He believes there will be a smooth transition with Mekies

“I mean, you know, he’s just joined middle of the season,” Tsunoda said, “And just had two weeks. So I don’t think he will not really yet change anything. It’s still probably dynamics are similar.

“Probably he will see the next few races and see what he can do. But, yeah, at least we know that we have a good relationship. I can chat. You know, I’ll be able, I don’t have to really adapt to the relationship or create a relationship, which is good. And, yeah, I just came into the paddock with him, you know, and had a normal conversation.

“So, yeah, it feels like back to VCARB, but it’s not. It’s different jersey, so it’s cool.”

