Qualifying 12th for the British Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda says “at least” it’s not a repeat of his Austrian P18 as he needs to score points, and “make the team happy.”

Tsunoda fell short of making it into the pole position shoot-out at Silverstone with the Red Bull driver just over a tenth outside of Pierre Gasly’s cut-off time.

Can Yuki Tsunoda make Red Bull ‘happy’ at Silverstone?

It was the latest in a series of tough qualifying sessions for the Red Bull driver and marked the sixth in succession in which he wasn’t able to break into the top 10.

But at least, unlike in Imola, Spain and Austria, he made it through to Q2.

Tsunoda revealed he suffered a loss of power during his final Q2 run, suggesting Q3 would’ve been possible if he had not encountered the issue.

Analysis from qualifying for the British Grand Prix

👉 Winners and losers from the 2025 British Grand Prix qualifying

👉 F1 data analysis: The hidden Mercedes factor behind Verstappen’s McLaren-beating lap

“I lost power, to be honest,” the Japanese driver said.

“I started with the lap, launching into the last corner, the power I normally get, it didn’t happen.

“I lost about a tenth in Turn 3, just from that lap time until the main straight. And a couple of acceleration boosts that were not working in the last push lap.

“So, considering that, the lap was pretty good. And how tight it was I think most likely I was going through to Q3. So really annoying. Q3 was possible.”

He was able to find a silver lining as he’ll start the race from 11th on the grid after Oliver Bearman was slapped with a 10-place penalty for a red flag infringement in FP3.

His focus now is to turn that into points and end his four-race streak outside the top 10.

“At least I’m not starting P18, which is closer to the peak point,” Tsunoda said in a question put to him by PlanetF1.com. “So, you know, that helps.

“Looking forward to it, the race. It’s been a while scoring points, to be honest. Last time I scored, I don’t remember, so I have to score points and make it make the team happy.”

“Probably it’s going to be a tough race, but I at least made a step, couple of steps,” he continued. “I think I can do it.

“I know what to do better in the race, so I still feel optimistic.

“I don’t think we saw the true picture yet, but at the same time still a couple of bits and bobs. I know something to come from the car as well in coming races, so let’s see.”

Tsunoda has managed to score just seven points since joining Red Bull ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix when he was called up to replace the struggling Liam Lawson.

He too has found life at Red Bull more difficult than expected, with questions now being asked about his future.

Asked if he felt that he was on the verge of a big result to boost his confidence, the 25-year-old replied: “The team has given massive support to me to gain that confidence back again.

“It’s working. I think into qualifying in terms of preparation, everything went well.

“So, yeah, just yeah the last push, the power thing, it’s not the thing I can control. Really, really annoying.”

Despite Tsunoda’s results, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says the driver will finish out the season with Red Bull.

“The plan is for him to finish the season, nothing has changed,” Marko told Kleine Zeitung. “We also have no alternative.

“There have been talks with him, also with the engineering team. He was completely out of his depth in Spielberg.

“We want to stabilise him and no longer set up the car so hard towards Max. That could help him.”

Read next: Has Max Verstappen already made up his mind about his Red Bull F1 future?