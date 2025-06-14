Yuki Tsunoda slammed with 10-place Canadian grid drop over red flag infringement

Yuki Tsunoda has been hit with a 10-place grid penalty due to free practice red-flag infringement during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Tsunoda will line up at the very back of the grid after qualifying 11th on the grid and add two penalty points to his super license.

Yuki Tsunoda slapped with grid penalty in Canada

FIA stewards have handed Red Bull Racing driver Yuki Tsunoda a 10-place grid penalty after violating red-flag procedures during Free Practice 3 ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The session was flagged when Oscar Piastri collided with a barrier at the exit of Turn 14, having sustained a puncture. The red flew instantly, at which time Tsunoda was in Turn 6.

Tsunoda slowed down at that point, but when he rounded Turn 12, he spotted Piastri traveling slowly on the left side of the track and bypassed him. The Japanese driver told stewards that he thought he might be struck by debris coming off the back of Piastri’s car and decided to overtake.

“Telemetry showed that Car 81 was travelling at 86kph when Car 22 overtook at a speed of 171kph,” the FIA ruling read.

More from the Canadian Grand Prix:

👉 Hamilton podium? Verstappen gets banned? Bold predictions for Canadian GP

👉Eight iconic F1 moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

However, the stewards did not accept Tsunoda’s argument.

The report concluded, “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that while Car 81 had an obvious problem, it was not travelling at such a speed that it prevented Car 22 from following it at a safe distance. The circumstances were such that there was no justifiable reason for the driver of Car 22 to have overtaken Car 81.”

Overtaking another moving car under red-flag conditions is banned in the FIA International Sporting Code. As such, Tsunoda received a 10-place grid penalty and two penalty points — his first two over the past 12 months.

Ever since he was promoted to Red Bull Racing partway through the F1 2025 season, Yuki Tsunoda has had next to no luck. He’s struggled to adapt to the RB21, which has even caught out reigning champion and teammate Max Verstappen.

His first race with the team was the Japanese Grand Prix, where he was outqualified by Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls seat they’d just swapped.

Yuki Tsunoda’s best start of 2025 since joining Red Bull was eighth at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,

In Imola and Barcelona, Tsunoda started from pit lane after changing several components during parc fermé conditions. Now, he’ll be lining up at the very back of the grid once again due to the red-flag infringement.

Read next: Canadian GP: Russell snatches stunning pole as Norris falters