Yuki Tsunoda has taken to social media to post his initial reaction to being promoted to Red Bull, in time for his home race in Japan.

Tsunoda was chosen to replace Liam Lawson after only two races of the 2025 season, with Red Bull opting to move Lawson back to Racing Bulls after struggling to adapt to driving the RB21.

Yuki Tsunoda: ‘Ready for the challenge ahead’ at Red Bull

Tsunoda is set for the step up to the senior Red Bull team at short notice, but was in his fifth season driving for their sister squad as the team opted to rotate their drivers.

While there was no official comment from Tsunoda upon his promotion to the team, he has responded to his move to partner Max Verstappen moving forward.

Posting a photo of himself in the Red Bull suit, Tsunoda wrote simply on social media: “Ready for the challenge ahead.”

Soon afterwards, Red Bull shared a short clip with their new driver in which he said, while speaking Japanese: “Hello everyone, this is Yuki. I’m looking forward to running my home Grand Prix in Red Bull Racing.”

Tsunoda had said at the weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix he would be ready to take on a seat at Red Bull if the team chose to make a change, with Lawson having struggled to get to grips with the car in the early rounds.

He told reporters in Shanghai when asked if he would take the step up at Suzuka: “Yeah, why not?

“Japan? Yeah 100%, the car is faster.”

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies responded to Tsunoda’s promotion by adding the team is “incredibly proud” of him, saying: “His progress last year, and more recently from the very start of 2025, has been nothing less than sensational.

“Personally, and collectively, it has been an immense privilege to witness those progresses for all of us in Faenza and in Milton Keynes.

“Yuki’s energy and positivity has lightened up every corner of our factories and of our garage and he will always be a Racing Bull! We wish him all the success he deserves at ORBR.”

As Lawson drops back to Red Bull’s sister team, team principal Christian Horner said it was part of the team’s “duty of care” to ensure he is able to respond to his early-season struggles by heading back to the team he knows well.

He said upon the announcement: “We see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well.”

