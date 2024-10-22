Yuki Tsunoda is looking to put forward his own case for a Red Bull seat, and said he needs to “step up” following Liam Lawson’s arrival.

Tsunoda has already been re-signed for a seat at VCARB next year, but the Japanese driver has spoken openly about his ambitions of graduating to the ‘senior’ Red Bull team if a seat becomes available.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Lawson’s future is not yet decided for the F1 2025 season, but should he perform as expected alongside Tsunoda then he looks to be the favourite to partner him at VCARB next year.

Reports that he may even be considered for a Red Bull seat have persisted, should Sergio Perez not improve alongside Max Verstappen, but Tsunoda has said himself that he wants to be a driver who can be in contention for such a move if a drive becomes available – though Perez is contracted through to 2026 with the team.

But given his added experience in Formula 1, Tsunoda said he is looking to take the next step with Lawson alongside him, now coming to the end of his fourth season in the category.

“Same – pretty much same,” Tsunoda told media including PlanetF1.com when asked if having changes of team-mate has an effect on his mentality.

But on what he needs to do now Lawson is alongside him, he added: “But I think I need to also step up as a driver, as a more complete driver and being more responsible with leadership – and I’ve been working on it.”

Lawson arrived into the United States Grand Prix weekend knowing he would start the race at the back, given a substantial power unit change would be on the way for the VCARB driver.

He was deployed in Q2 to offer Tsunoda a slipstream, though the Japanese driver was concerned about Lawson moving onto a part of the track that put dust onto his tyres.

Those concerns were eased later, though, and Tsunoda praised the work he did in helping him through the session.

“He did a very good job,” Tsunoda said of Lawson.

“I mean, probably we didn’t really precisely discuss before the session how he was going to give the slipstream, but the first time, probably he was more scared to, I guess, disturb me into Turn 12, so probably he wanted to move left as much as possible.

“But second time he adjusted properly, and was perfect. So yeah, he did a very good job.”

