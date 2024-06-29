Yuki Tsunoda summoned over alleged ableist slur on team radio

Yuki Tsunoda has been summoned by the FIA for allegedly using an ableist slur on team radio.

After the end of Q1, Team RB racer Yuki Tsunoda is alleged to have said, “These guys are fucking r*tarded.” He’s been summoned to the stewards for “misconduct.”

Yuki Tsunoda summoned for alleged breach of misconduct rules

FIA stewards have summoned Yuki Tsunoda regarding an infraction of Article 12.2.1 k of the International Sporting Code regarding comments made on team radio at 16:14 — or, during Q1.

Article 12.2 overall concerns the “breach of rules,” while Article 12.2.1.k refers to a very general category labeled “Any Misconduct.”

In the past, the article has been more specific in pinpointing the kinds of misconduct; the 2024 International Sporting Code has adopted the more general stance.

Tsunoda was required to report to the stewards at 20:00 local time.

A clip of the incident has circulated on social media with a frustrated Tsunoda in the pit lane. In it, the RB driver is alleged to say: “These guys are fucking r*tarded.”

There is some amount of distortion on the radio as Tsunoda says the alleged slur, as his team responds: “Yuki, no worries, no worries, plenty of time.”

The statement appears to be in relation to Tsunoda being overtaken in pit lane by Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu.

More to follow…

