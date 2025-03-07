With the FIA coming down even harder on competitors swearing this year, Yuki Tsunoda is determined not to “fudge it up”.

It was ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called for swearing to be stamped out of their series, with Max Verstappen finding out that weekend, after he was handed essentially a community service order for swearing in a press conference. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc would be fined later in the season as part of the initiative.

Yuki Tsunoda not about to ‘fudge it up’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

But as the F1 2025 campaign looms, drivers are facing defined rules around swearing, carrying with them the threat of large fines and even race bans.

A third swearing misconduct offence carries with it a one-month suspension and $127,000 fine.

A first offence could land a driver a fine of up to $44k, while a second would mean a suspended one-month ban and fine of up to $87k.

And when it comes to drivers known for unleashing some fruity language, VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda comes to mind.

“Personally, as a personal opinion, for me it’s a thing that shows your personality,” Tsunoda told the media, including PlanetF1.com, as he addressed the FIA’s swearing clampdown.

“Obviously, there’s a limit that you will reach that threshold, and you know, can be very toxic, or it’s not a word that you want to hear.

“But, I mean, in general in sports, I guess it’s not just us swearing.

“But yeah, I mean, I guess for us, we need proper training, I guess, for not swearing much.”

However, Tsunoda says he has reined in his foul-mouthed antics on team radio in recent times and with the FIA now putting these measures in place, the Japanese racer had a hilariously PG description for how he will look to continue that approach.

“And actually, I don’t swear much recently,” Tsunoda continued, “maybe outside lifestyle actually I swear more than before, because I couldn’t swear now in racing.

“So I am trying to not fudge it up, and not get fined.”

The FIA swearing clampdown has already caused a stir in the world of rallying, after World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined €10,000 ($11,000) for dropping an F-bomb.

