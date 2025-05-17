Yuki Tsunoda suffered a huge crash in qualifying at Imola, his RB21 barrel rolling along the barriers before landing heavily in the gravel.

The Red Bull driver has been taken to the track’s medical centre for checks.

Yuki Tsunoda suffered a massive qualy crash

Putting in his first run in Q1 for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Tsunoda’s RB21 seemed to bottom out as he approached Turn 6.

The Japanese driver lost control of the car after bouncing over the apex kerb at the left-hander to open the sequence and went spinning through the gravel before hitting the tyre barrier with the rear of the car.

From there, he was catapulted onto the top of the barrier where the car rolled before coming off the barriers to land upside down.

The car then flipped over onto its wheels.

Tsunoda was able to climb out unaided before being taken to the track’s medical centre for checks.

His team-mate Max Verstappen, who was on a purple lap, was informed of Tsunoda’s crash.

Red Bull: “So Yuki’s had an accident at Turn 5.”

Verstappen: “Is he okay?”

Red Bull: “He’s okay.”

More to follow…

