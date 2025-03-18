Zak Brown has said “there’s no love lost” between himself and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, the McLaren CEO saying he doesn’t “like how he rolls.”

Brown made his feelings known about Horner’s running of Red Bull last season on multiple occasions, and while Horner chose not react publicly, an instance of him calling the McLaren boss a “pr*ck” made its way into the latest series of Drive to Survive.

The public fallout between the pair began when Brown took issue with Red Bull’s minor breach of the 2021 cost cap regulations, for which the team paid a hefty fine and had a deduction in wind tunnel time, and ratcheted up further when he called for “greater transparency” around the internal investigation into alleged controlling behaviour by Horner towards an employee, for which he was cleared of wrongdoing by parent company Red Bull GmbH.

But given the access-all-areas nature the sport has now with the Netflix cameras in tow, the McLaren CEO was asked if there was any element of show to their war of words – which he denied.

“Oh, it’s genuine,” Brown said of his purported feud with Horner to the Telegraph.

“There’s no love lost there. I don’t like how he rolls and no doubt he feels the same about me.

“But I think it’s good for the sport. You need different characters. You need these rivalries. Some are friendly, sporting rivalries. Some are a bit more vicious. It’s always been like that.”

The American went on the record last summer about why he and Horner have not seen eye-to-eye of late, and although they made “peace” on the way back from last year’s Singapore Grand Prix and the Red Bull team boss congratulated McLaren on their Constructors’ title in Abu Dhabi, their rivalry remains.

Brown has been a vocal critic of Red Bull’s multi-team ownership model, for example, with Red Bull and Racing Bulls both under the same corporate umbrella, though they race independently of each other.

Speaking about their relationship last year, Brown criticised Horner’s “excuses” regarding Red Bull’s cost cap breach.

“I’ve known Christian for about 25, 30 years. We used to race against each other. I would say we used to get on,” Brown told BBC Sport.

“I believe in transparency. I believe in putting your hand up when you get something wrong. The cost cap, the excuses behind that, I never really heard a ‘we just got it wrong’. I heard excuses and not taking ownership.

“When someone breaches the cost cap, and doesn’t seem to kind of take it seriously, that’s kind of hitting the integrity and core of the sport.

“To me, it’s not personal. It’s protecting our sport.

“And when I see things not consistent with our values, I’m going to speak up about it because it’s important people understand where we’re coming from.

“I realise that’s not necessarily always going to be popular, or make friends with everyone in the pit lane, but as long as I’m friends with McLaren, our fans, our partners, that’s what’s most important to me.”

