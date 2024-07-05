Zak Brown said he has no interest in speaking with Christian Horner after the McLaren boss again raised multiple complaints regarding Red Bull.

The American has not been shy about his criticism of Red Bull, stretching back to their cost cap breach in 2022, and has now made it clear he has no interest in clearing the air with his Red Bull counterpart Horner.

The latest thorn in Brown’s side was the coming together of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in Austria and while both drivers were eager to move on, Brown spent much of Friday’s British Grand Prix press conference suggesting Red Bull did not follow the rule book.

He told assembled media, including PlanetF1.com: “[I was] disappointed such a great team like Red Bull, that the leadership almost encourages it because you listen on the radio to what was said. We all have a responsibility on the pit wall to tell our drivers, the do’s and don’ts and what’s going on in the race.

“So I think we need to have respect for regulations and we’ve seen there is a lack of respect, whether it’s financial regulations or sporting or off track issues with fathers and things of that nature.”

Brown was then asked if would meet with Horner to discuss these issues and suggested that was something for the FIA.

“That’s the FIA role,” the McLaren CEO said. “I don’t really have any interest in speaking with Christian.”

Brown was also asked if Norris was too nice given the McLaren driver’s turnaround in regards to his thoughts of the incident but Brown disagreed.

“I’m very happy with Lando,” he said.

“I think there’s a difference between what our racing drivers are like when their helmet goes on and the visor goes down and what they’re like Monday through Thursday and how they communicate and carry themselves and the relationships that they have.

“So I think if you look at a lot of World Champions, sweethearts outside of the race car, but pretty fierce once the helmet goes on and on. Lando is no different.”

