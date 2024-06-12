Zak Brown has fired on Red Bull, saying it’s a “pretty toxic environment” that’s not being helped by the Max Verstappen “drama”.

While in yesteryear Formula 1’s team boss verbal back-and-forth was often been Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, his counterpart at Mercedes, in the last 12 months Brown has been vocal in his criticism of the reigning World Champions.

Zak Brown: Great racing team, but a pretty destabilised environment

From questioning the energy drink company’s ownership of two F1 teams, Red Bull and RB, he also had a fair amount to say the allegations Horner faced earlier this season.

Investigated by Red Bull’s parent company over alleged inappropriate behaviour, which was dismissed but still rumbles on in the background, Brown highlighted concerns about transparency and the need for the FIA’s intervention.

He again weighed in on life at Red Bull when, after the team announced Adrian Newey would leave next season, he said he wasn’t “surprised” because “stuff that’s going on there is a bit destabilising.

“It’s probably the first domino to fall. My guess is not the last based on the resumes that are flying around.”

But the McLaren CEO is by no means done.

Asked for his thoughts on McLaren’s main F1 rivals at a time when the Woking team is nipping at Red Bull’s heels, the American didn’t hold back when it came to Red Bull.

“Red Bull is a pretty toxic environment with everything that’s been going on,” Brown said on Bloomberg’s Hot Pursuit podcast. “There is more to come.

“Adrian Newey’s leaving is a big deal, because I think a lot of people who are probably there because they wanted to work alongside Adrian Newey.

“I already made the comment that there are some CVs flying around. And there. And there always are CVs flying around but you can see a higher level of discomfort there.

“I think it’s harder for them in the future with what’s kind of go on with the situation for sponsors. Sponsors, they look at who they are associated with, what do they stand by. That’s a tricky situation.

“Then the whole Verstappen drama. Will he stay? Will he go? He’s got a contract. You’ve seen his father be very outspoken.

“So that’s unbelievably a great racing team, but a pretty destabilised environment and I think you’re seeing that with Adrian leaving.

“How can you ever count them out? It’s an unbelievable team but that’s a team that in my mind isn’t on a strong footing right now to where they’ve been in the past.”

