Jeffrey Dean Morgan is an American actor and Negan on the Walking Dead. And he is apparently not a fan of Zak Brown's.

But he does appreciate Max Verstappen as the “greatest”.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: ‘Zak Brown is such a weanie’

This year’s Formula 1 season saw a changing of the guard as Max Verstappen relinquished his crown, despite an impressive and hard-fought comeback at the end of the season to try to hold onto it, and handed it over to a McLaren driver.

Lando Norris.

The Briton overturned a 34-point deficit to his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win the World title by two points ahead of Verstappen, Piastri falling to third in the final few rounds.

It was an intriguing but controversial end to the season for McLaren whose team orders favoured Norris in Monza, when a pit stop went bad for the Briton who had been in front of Piastri all race, and then again in Singapore when the Briton clattered into Piastri. In that instance, McLaren chose to do nothing but later handed Norris undisclosed “consequences”.

Piastri, though, wasn’t helped by his own issues as he admitted to “overdriving” in Baku where he crashed in qualifying and the race followed by a few “head scratching” issues.

It meant he went into the season finale as the outsider, 16 points down on the Norris and the one who would, if McLaren needed, be called on to support his teammate’s title quest.

As it happened, Norris bagged the necessary points on his own and Piastri never had to give up his own ambitions for his teammate.

But for Dean, it reeked.

And he put the blame on McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“Zak Brown is such a weanie,” he wrote on X.

“Screws up his own team but only cries about EVERYTHING else. Figure out your own shit dude.

“Feel bad for Piastri. Hope he bails.

“Greatest driver since Senna.”

The American went on to praise Verstappen, saying “dude is the greatest!”

“Max Verstappen,” he added. “Period. 2 points. Came back 102 points…. needed 104. What a run. He’s my champion. My god, what a second half of season. Just the best.

“again. Zak brown deserves shit all. Trophy for boning Oscar is about it.

“God I hope Piastri tells him to shove it where the sun don’t shine. Papaya rules my ass. Lando rules perhaps.

He added, “McLaren needs to hire someone like Peter Windsor to explain the dynamics of drivers to the dummy. Oscar will leave and win his title.”

One X user put to Dean that they were “sure Lando does not give a single fuck about you whining idiots”, the 59-year-replied: “Factual whining idiots to you.”

And in case you’re wondering Dean is a ‘DTS’ fan, no, he is not. He’s been following F1 since “gramma” introduced him to the sport.

“Massive. Started watching F1 in early 70s with my gramma! (I had the coolest gramma ever btw! She drove a 70 Chevy Nova) we watched anything with speed and danger.

“So I was big into F1 and… hydroplanes!! Which was a big sport in Pacific Northwest as a kid.”

But while Dean may feel McLaren favoured Norris, the team maintained its policy of fairness through to the very end of the season.

Norris started on the medium Pirelli tyres in the final and Piastri on the hards giving the Australian the tyre life to run longer than his teammates which opened up various strategies for Piastri.

It, however, didn’t come into play as Norris was able to maintain the P3 he needed to win the title even after Piastri overtook him on the opening lap.

Norris won the title by two points ahead of race winner Verstappen.

