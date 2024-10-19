McLaren ‘not alone’ in fresh call for FIA Red Bull ‘Bibgate’ investigation

Zak Brown says he is the most vocal, but far from only team boss concerned over the Red Bull adjustable ride height system.

Going into the United States Grand Prix, a report emerged that an unnamed team had a system which could alter the height of the bib, or T-Tray, a crucial aerodynamic component around the area of the front of the floor. It was said that a team could use this trick under parc fermé conditions, which would be a breach of the regulations.

McLaren boss claims Red Bull concerns ‘shared by many others’

The FIA has introduced additional access seals in response, with Red Bull holding their hands up to confirm that such a device exists on their RB20, but insisted it has not been used when the car is in parc fermé conditions. It must be stressed that no evidence exists to suggest otherwise.

Red Bull performed a demonstration of the device for the FIA in Austin, with single seater director Nikolas Tombazis declaring it a “non-story”.

However, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown is not prepared to leave it there, even if he approves of the measures introduced by the FIA.

Brown had called for a “thorough” FIA investigation and asked by Sky F1 if this was still his wish despite Tombazis’ stance, Brown replied: “Yeah, I think when you get into situations like this, and speaking with some of the other team bosses, I think we’re all confident that moving forward, it’s a good solution, but I do think we need to look back and just kind of make sure we’ve got confidence.

“As Nikolas said, they don’t necessarily have the tools in parc fermé. So anytime you have an incident like that, we all just want to have confidence that it’s all being done appropriately. So I think the look back still needs to be done.”

And while Brown has been leading the outcry, he says McLaren are far from the only team concerned by the situation.

“All the teams talk, as you can imagine,” he said, “so I know I’m not alone.

“I might be a little bit more outspoken than others on the particular topic, but I know my concerns are shared by many others.”

‘Bibgate’ explained

👉 Front bib and T-tray explained: The F1 car part under suspicion in new tech row

👉 Explained: Why Red Bull’s adjustable bib isn’t being punished by the FIA

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was later presented with Brown’s comments, as he challenged the suggestion that rival teams were also concerned.

“The FIA have obviously had a good look at the system, as they do all the systems on the car,” he told Sky F1, “and they’re completely happy with it.

“So, yeah, a lot of noise over nothing.

“I think it’s only coming from Zak though.”

McLaren lead the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship by 39 points over Red Bull.

