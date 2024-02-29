Zak Brown: Christian Horner speculation will continue due to ‘unanswered questions’

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said F1 and the FIA have a responsibility to the sport to ensure Red Bull’s investigation of Christian Horner was ‘fully transparent’.

Red Bull GmbH’s investigation into Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner came to an end on Wednesday, with a short statement absolving Horner of any wrongdoing following a long and thorough internal process.

With Horner on the ground in Bahrain and gearing up for the new season heading up the team he’s spearheaded since 2005, some of Red Bull Racing’s rivals have weighed in on the findings.

Zak Brown: FIA has a responsibility to F1 as a sport

Following on from Mercedes’ Toto Wolff suggesting a need for clarity and transparency on how Red Bull GmbH came to their conclusions, Zak Brown echoed the thoughts of the Austrian.

“I read the statement,” said the McLaren CEO.

“I think, from what I’ve seen, there continues to be a lot of rumours and speculation, questions.

“The sanctioning body [the FIA] has a responsibility and authority to our sport, and to our fans. I think all of us in Formula 1 are ambassadors for the sport, on and off the track, like you see in other sports, and so I think they need to make sure that things have been fully transparent with them.

“I don’t know what those conversations are. They need to be thorough, and fully transparent, and that they come to the same conclusion that has been given by Red Bull and that they’ve agreed with the outcome.

“But I think, until then, there’ll continue to be speculation because there are a lot of unanswered questions about the whole process.

“That’s what’s needed by those who run the sport to really be able to draw a line under it. Until then, I think there’ll continue to be some level of speculation by people and I don’t think that’s healthy for the sport.”

With the investigation being carried out by GmbH, and not by Red Bull Racing itself, Brown said the onus is on the FIA and FOM to ensure they are happy with Red Bull’s verdict on the situation.

“It’s the responsibility, ultimately, of the organisers of Formula 1,” he said.

“And the owners of Formula 1 to make sure that all the racing teams, the personnel, the drivers, and everyone involved in the sport are operating in a manner in which we all live by.

“I don’t think it’s the team’s roles and responsibilities – that’s up to FIA and Formula 1 to ultimately decide and ask what they feel gives them the level of transparency that they need to ultimately come to their conclusion.

“We just have to count on them that they fulfill that obligation to all of us.”

