Zak Brown refused to dismiss the idea of McLaren imposing team orders on their drivers as they once again occupy the front two spots.

Monza will see a repeat of the front row of Budapest with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri alongside one another but while the latter was able to go on and win the race, Brown has suggested team orders is a possibility they will consider in their quest to secure both championships.

Zak Brown discusses potential of McLaren team orders in Monza

Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s retention of the world titles looks increasingly vulnerable with a rampant McLaren on the podium in the last 11 races and that record looks set to continue with both drivers starting on the front row.

While a Constructors’ push looks more likely, McLaren trail Red Bull by 30 points ahead of Monza, the possibility of Norris pipping Verstappen to the title is also not out of the question.

For that to happen, he would most likely need the one driver capable of beating him at the moment to fall on his sword – his team-mate Piastri.

“That’s a discussion that we’ll have with Andrea [Stella],” Brown told Sky Sports. “First, we need to see how we qualify and now we know where we are, we can start talking through various strategies.

“We obviously have a Constructors’ Championship [to fight for]. We’ve got a Drivers’ Championship and two number one drivers, so we’ll see how things play out and keep everyone on their toes.”

The subject of team orders was put to both drivers after the session but the pair followed Brown’s line that it was something still to be discussed.

“That’s our Sunday morning meeting,” Norris said with a smile. “Little bits have been discussed already but we need to be free to race like it always is.”

Piastri too said similar, saying the team had already discussed the possibility but will do so more on race day.

Speaking on Thursday, Piastri showed his hesitancy to being told to step aside, suggesting the best thing he can do for the team is try and win races.

“I’m still going into the weekends to try and win the races,” the Australian said.

“We are still behind in the Constructors’ championship and we want to make sure that we win that. My best contribution to that is by trying to win the race.

More from Monza

Lewis Hamilton confesses ‘surreal emotions’ as Mercedes successor confirmed for F1 2025

Christian Horner declares Red Bull ‘miles off’ after lacklustre Monza quali

“The gap is still very big between Lando and Max. And even for myself, it’s even bigger to Max, but it’s not impossible. So we’ll take it on a case-by-case basis every weekend.

“Of course, if the gap [between Norris and Verstappen] gets significantly smaller, and I’m not so much in the picture, then I’m aware that I could be called upon to try and help out.

“But I think with the gap, how it is at the moment, it’s still very, very early for that.

“Ultimately, I want to go out and win races as well. But I know that if I do get called upon, then I’ll be happy to help out.”

Read next: Italian GP: Lando Norris grabs pole position with Max Verstappen only P7 in qualifying