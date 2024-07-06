Sergio Perez pressure mounts as McLaren sense ‘open window’ for F1 title glory

Zak Brown said McLaren’s Constructors’ title chances will be dependent on Sergio Perez with the Mexican driver struggling to perform.

Red Bull’s attempt to defend their title is rather lopsided so far with Max Verstappen contributing 237 of the team’s 355 points – but with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari breathing down their necks, Brown believes Perez needs to perform.

Zak Brown lays out McLaren’s route to Constructors’ title glory

McLaren currently trail Red Bull by 87 points but have earned 12 more points in the last six races and look likely to cut the gap further should things continue to progress as they are.

One man crucial to the title battle is Perez who has scored just 15 points in the last five races, a fact not gone unnoticed by Brown.

“So I think it’s going to be dependent upon Perez at the end of the day,,” he told media at Silverstone.

“Because you’ve just got to assume Max is going to be first, second or third at every race. The balance of the year, probably more first.

“Sergio underperforming is what’s opening the window for us. I think, if we have the same points gain we had the last six races, the balance of the year, we’d get the job done.

“So we’re fully aware of it, but the way Andrea [Stella] motivates the team, it’s all about this weekend, next session and the next week and next.

“So we know we can do it but that’s not what’s driving our motivation. What’s driving our motivation is trying to get better, every session every week, and the outcome will take care of itself.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has continued to defend Perez but PlanetF1.com understands performance clauses exist in the Mexican’s contract which could open the door for changes to be made if wanted.

Horner was quizzed by Sky F1 on Perez’s form ahead of the British Grand Prix, calling it a “brutally hard question” when ex-racer turned pundit Martin Brundle asked if the Red Bull boss wished he had not handed out that new contract to Perez so soon.

“That’s a brutally hard question, Martin,” said Horner.

“But, of course, you know, at the point that you sign a driver, the contents of any agreement are not going to be disclosed to all of you lot.

More from Zak Brown on Red Bull

Zak Brown calls out Red Bull for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour over Verstappen radio

Zak Brown makes feelings on Christian Horner very clear as Red Bull rivalry heats up

“So it made absolute sense to sign Checo at that point in time, but you know, this is a business in which there are pressures to deliver.

“Obviously, Sergio has had a had a tough spell and his first five races were very competitive. The last five have been nowhere.

“And we want to see the Sergio from the first five back. He knows that, he’s aware of that. He’s been working hard on that. He’s been in the sim this week and working hard to understand where it’s just not playing out for him.

“But what we’ve constantly seen with him is this resilience to be able to bounce back and we’re hoping to see that very soon.”

Read next: Christian Horner gets ‘brutally hard’ grilling on Sergio Perez after Daniel Ricciardo rumours