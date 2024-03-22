Zak Brown signs new contract to extend CEO stint at McLaren

Zak Brown has put pen to paper on a new deal to keep him at McLaren until at least the 2030 season.

The American joined McLaren in 2016 as an executive director before becoming CEO in April 2018 and has helped guide the team back to not only sporting success but financial stability too.

Under Brown’s leadership, McLaren have become a sustainable business and in 2023 posted a profit of £27.7 million.

Brown has also been crucial to the regeneration of the team including hiring a number of top-end staff such as Ferrari’s David

Sanchez and Red Bull’s Rob Marshall and in 2023, they returned to their windtunnel at the MTC having previously rented Toyota’s in Cologne.

Earlier this year, he helped secure the future of star driver Lando Norris with a new multi-year deal while bright prospect Oscar Piastri is also tied down for many seasons to come.

“I am thrilled to continue leading McLaren Racing and to be a part of such a historic race team,” Brown said. “It is a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing’s different race series.

“Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track.”

McLaren Group’s executive chairman Paul Walsh said: “Zak has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has been instrumental in driving McLaren Racing forward.

“His extension reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the team to even greater success in the years to come.”

Brown’s success with the team has not only been on the track but off it as well with McLaren now one of the most well-sponsored outfits on the grid, a stark contrast to their car when the American took over.

As well as his focus on F1, Brown also looks after the other racing series in which McLaren is involved in and is a known supporter of racing in different competitions such as IndyCar, Extreme E and Formula E.

Since Brown’s arrival, McLaren have won one race, scored 18 podiums and finished as high as third in the Constructors’ standings.