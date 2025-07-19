McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown is hoping that Max Verstappen will stay with Red Bull amid the Mercedes rumours.

That is because Brown sees Mercedes as a “team on the rise”, so them aligning with Verstappen would be an “uncomfortable” situation for McLaren. Brown meanwhile warned Red Bull that if and when Verstappen did decide to leave, it would be a “disaster” scenario for Red Bull.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes bad news for McLaren?

The reports that Verstappen could break free of his Red Bull contract to join Mercedes have returned, the rumour mill sparked back into life after George Russell claimed that “ongoing” talks between Verstappen and Mercedes were influencing his wait for a new contract.

It is believed that if Verstappen is outside the top four in the Drivers’ Championship going into the summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix, he would be free to trigger an exit clause, though Red Bull are in a strong position based on that information, as Charles Leclerc – currently fifth – is 46 points behind Verstappen.

And Brown is hoping that Verstappen does stay put, as he does not like the sound of battling a Mercedes team which has Verstappen at the wheel.

McLaren are marching towards the F1 2025 title double, Oscar Piastri atop the Drivers’ standings and 69 points ahead of Verstappen in P3, while McLaren lead the Constructors’ Championship by 238 points over Ferrari, with Mercedes third.

“I think Mercedes is a team on the rise,” Brown commented on The Sports Agents podcast.

“Red Bull at the moment has challenges. It doesn’t mean that they can’t fix those challenges.

“But Max in a Mercedes is pretty uncomfortable to think about because he’s awesome!

“So, I think I’d rather he stay where he is.”

Red Bull recently axed team boss Christian Horner after 20+ years at the helm, a shock development following the British Grand Prix.

And if Verstappen were to leave the team also, Brown senses grave peril.

“I think it would be a disaster for Red Bull if they lost Max,” Brown suggested.

Speaking at the British GP – which proved to be Horner’s final race with Red Bull – the 51-year-old hinted at 2027 being the true focus for Verstappen when it comes to determining his F1 future.

F1 2026 marks the introduction of new chassis and engine regulations, bringing with it the potential for major change in the pecking order, while Red Bull will debut their inaugural F1 engine, designed in partnership with Ford.

Asked by Sky F1 how he can assure Verstappen there will be no drop in competitiveness for F1 2026, Horner said: “Absolutely no guarantees for any team or any engine manufacturer that can, hand on heart, say that they are significantly ahead of any other manufacturer.

“Who knows what the pecking order will be. I think 2026 represents the biggest regulation change, with both chassis and engine, probably in the last 50 Years of Formula 1.

“Now, Max is probably the most in-demand driver. He’s the best in the world. He is absolutely, unequivocally, the best driver.

“Now, when you think of it objectively, ’26, staying where he is, he’s going to have all of those options that, you know, it won’t be just with one team. It will be with all of the teams for 2027, and it’s down to us to demonstrate that we’re on the right trajectory, that we’re performing, we’re progressing, and that Red Bull is the right place for him to be longer term.

“His desire, and he’s said it numerous times, is to finish his career in a Red Bull Car from start to finish. And I think if he sees that there is that potential, then I don’t see why that isn’t achievable.

“But of course, he’s also hungry to achieve more wins, more titles that his talent deserves. So I think it’s more about 2027, than perhaps about 2026.”

