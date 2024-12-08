Zak Brown takes cheeky shot at Max Verstappen in Lando Norris radio message

Few people in Abu Dhabi are as excited as Zak Brown. The McLaren Racing CEO took a leap of faith with the papaya team, slowly reshaping the outfit into a championship contender — and he has reason to celebrate.

Despite a first-lap spin for Oscar Piastri, McLaren still secured the 2024 World Constructors’ Championship courtesy of a dominant drive by Lando Norris, and Zak Brown didn’t hesitate to take a quick shot at Max Verstappen as the checkered flag flew.

A commanding win by Lando Norris at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw his McLaren team secure its first World Constructors’ Championship in 26 years despite a strong late-season push from Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc crossed the line in second and third place, both having put together exceptional performances, but it wasn’t enough for the WCC. From the moment the lights went out, it was clear that Norris had this victory in the bag.

It was a performance befitting a champion — and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown paid a cheeky tribute to 2024’s victor in his post-race radio message to Norris.

“Lando, you are awesome,” Brown told his driver. “We love you. Thank you. Thank you for an awesome year.

“That was simply lovely.”

Brown joined Norris on the podium to celebrate a job well done for the McLaren outfit — a team no one expected to be as impressive as they were. Even Norris himself admitted over the weekend that they’d been planning for a dominant 2025, and that the pace of 2024 was something of a surprise.

The CEO made his way from the podium down to the paddock to speak to Sky Sports F1 after the race, where, laughing, he admitted, “That was the worst two hours of my life, by far!

“I mean, Lando drove brilliantly. Unfortunate what happened to Oscar at the start, but the team was flawless. The [execution of] pit stop was great. And I think I was the only one that was about ready to have a heart attack for two hours.”

After Piastri’s first-corner wipe-out by Max Verstappen, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix settled down, at least up front. Norris pulled out a strong lead and held it from lights out to checkers — and Brown didn’t hesitate to acknowledge it.

“That race, he carried us,” Brown said of Norris. “Not making any mistakes.

“We were worried about safety cars. I was worried about everything. And he drove flawlessly, as he’s done.

“So, next, try and repeat the constructors’, and get the drivers’. I’ll let Oscar and Lando figure that one out.”

Over the radio, Norris promised on his cool-down lap that 2025 would be his year — the year he’d become a World Champion. When asked for his thoughts on whether or not he felt it could happen, Brown didn’t doubt his driver for a moment.

“He’s gonna give it all he’s got,” Brown said. “Given the momentum he’s on, I wouldn’t bet against him.”

He also took a moment to praise team principal Andrea Stella, who Brown hailed as an “unbelievable leader.”

“He leads by example, he empowers people, he pushes people to get the best out of them,” Brown said, “and that’s what you saw tonight.”

In just a few months, the 2025 season will kick off in full force, giving us a chance to see if McLaren’s confidence can carry into another season. But for the time, the Woking outfit has much to be proud of.

