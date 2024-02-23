Zak Brown has urged Red Bull to be “transparent” in their investigation into Christian Horner’s alleged behaviour, with the McLaren CEO joining the call for a swift resolution.

Horner is currently under investigation by Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against the team boss by a Red Bull Racing employee.

Horner has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Zak Brown: Not the type of headlines that Formula 1 wants or needs

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, it is business as usual for Horner who is present in Bahrain for pre-season testing.

But with the season set to begin next Thursday with the opening practice sessions for the Bahrain Grand Prix, F1 and Red Bull’s rivals want a swift outcome to the investigation as Brown says these are not the headlines F1 needs.

“McLaren holds themselves and all the men and women at McLaren to the highest standards. Obviously, diversity and equality and inclusion are extremely important to us, our partners, to everyone in Formula 1,” he said.

“Red Bull corporation, it appears, has launched an investigation and all we hope and assume is that will be handled in a very transparent way as FIA and Formula 1 has said.

“We need to handle it swiftly because I don’t believe these are the type of headlines that Formula 1 wants or needs at this time.

“I just think it’s important that it’s handled in a transparent way in which there’s no doubt whatsoever that it’s been handled appropriately. And, whatever the conclusion is, that conclusion is handled in an appropriate, transparent, manner.”

Horner, who has been in charge of Red Bull since 2005 has led the team to seven Drivers’ Championship titles and six Constructors’ crowns.

He would not answer questions about the investigation when they were posed to him in Thursday’s press conference in Bahrain.

“As you’re well aware, there’s a process going on which I form part of and as I form part of that process, I’m afraid I cannot comment on it,” he said.

“I really can’t comment on the process or the timescale,” he added. “I think obviously everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible but I’m really not at liberty to comment about the process.”

F1, meanwhile, has “noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing.

“We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time.”

