Zak Brown values all F1 teams ‘well north’ of landmark $1 billion figure

Zak Brown has said all 10 of the current F1 teams are worth “well north” of the $1 billion mark as the sport enjoys a financial purple patch.

Gone are the days of teams being bought for £1 with their now a clamour to pay several hundreds of millions of dollars just for a spot on the F1 grid. To that end, McLaren CEO Brown believes the teams are more valuable than ever before.

Zak Brown puts hefty price tag on F1 trams

This time a decade ago, the long-term future of an F1 team was no sure thing. Only McLaren, Williams and Ferrari had been on the grid for decades while the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes, in their second stint, were less than a decade into ownership.

But these days, even the smaller teams are worth a great deal after interest in the sport exploded.

“Half the grid is profitable,” Brown told Bloomberg. “They weren’t five years ago.

“What Liberty is wanting to do is protect the value of the 10 teams that exist. We’re now in a position where pre-Liberty you had teams falling away.

“Now post-Liberty era, there are teams lining up that want to get into the sport. So I think Liberty is just seeing how, when and if they want teams to enter.”

Not only has the popularity helped to make teams solvent but the cost cap too has ensured every constructor spends within their means. The $135 million figure also promotes a closer competition with the larger outfits no longer able to outspend their opponents.

But Brown, who has been in his role since April 2018, believes there is even more money to be made and said targeting Asia is a logical next step for F1.

“If we needed to dial up a few more races, I’d say Asia is an important territory,” the 52-year-old American said.

“If we had more markets to go into, I’d say a race in Asia, India, South Africa. That would really give us a global footprint.”

