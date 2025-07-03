McLaren boss Zak Brown has cryptically hinted that there is more to come amidst the Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours, telling F1 fans to “stay tuned.”

Although Verstappen has a long-term deal with Red Bull, one that runs through to the end of the F1 2028 season, the four-time World Champion is once again being linked to a move to Mercedes to replace George Russell.

McLaren boss ‘wouldn’t be surprised to see Max Verstappen in a Mercedes’

Russell raised eyebrows a week ago when he claimed Mercedes are in talks with Verstappen for the Dutchman to join the Silver Arrows ahead of the Formula 1’s huge reset in 2026 when the sport will introduce all-new cars and power units.

“As Mercedes, they want to be back on top,” the Briton told Sky F1.

“And if you’re going to be back on top, you need to make sure you’ve got the best drivers, the best engineers, the best pit crew and that’s what Mercedes are chasing.

“So it’s only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing.”

But while Red Bull team boss Christian Horner called that “noise” and Toto Wolff said he wanted to keep conversations “behind closed doors, not town halls”, a week later Sky Italia boldly claimed: ‘Mercedes, concrete negotiations with Max Verstappen. Dutchman ready to break free for next season.’

It has since been claimed that Verstappen and Wolff are ‘close’ to finalising a deal, but that it is now up to the Mercedes board to give their approval.

McLaren CEO Brown believes there’s more to it than just a mere rumour.

“I’m a believer of when there’s smoke, there’s fire,” he told Sky Sports News.

“If everyone was committed to their seats, that’s what they would be saying.

“The fact everyone’s talking and no one is confirming anything, tells me there are conversations going on. I said a while ago I wouldn’t be surprised to see Max in a Mercedes.”

In a somewhat cryptic message, the McLaren chief went on to tell F1 fans to “stay tuned because there might be another chapter” in the Verstappen to Mercedes rumours.

Losing Verstappen would be a huge blow to Red Bull with the Dutchman having led the team to multiple World Championships over recent years.

And even though his chances of winning this season are slim given McLaren’s form, he’s still third in the standings on 155 points.

With just seven points scored between Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda so far this season, Red Bull would be at the bottom of the Constructors’ standings without Verstappen’s contribution.

At the very best, Brown reckons Red Bull could be hovering around seventh place and behind sister team Racing Bulls if they didn’t have Verstappen in the car.

“Red Bull would be behind Racing Bulls [without Verstappen],” he said. “They [Racing Bulls] have done a great job and have a great racing car.

“I think Max is carrying them at the moment.”

But while everyone in the paddock seems to have an opinion on Verstappen to Mercedes, one person who couldn’t care less is Lando Norris.

The Briton, who took on Verstappen for last year’s World Championship, told Sky that Verstappen “will “decide where he thinks is best.

“I don’t care where he goes. I appreciate Max as a competitor. He’s a bit tough but I enjoy our battles together.”

