Zandvoort circuit working towards Grade 1 safety

The Zandvoort Circuit, which will host the Dutch GP from 2020, is working towards meeting the FIA Grade 1 safety standards.

Zandvoort hasn’t held an F1 race since 1985, so the track has been undergoing a revamp in some areas, such as the last turn which has been re-profiled to become a banked corner.

The most pressing updates though have revolved around the safety of the track, but that has taken a huge step forward with the installation of new debris fences around the venue.

This allows Zandvoort to chase the FIA Grade 1 standards required to host a grand prix.

The new debris fencing has been installed by Swiss company Geobrugg, who say they are the only permanent debris fence manufacturer in existence to have passed the new FIA homologation tests.

Geobrugg will install 3400 metres of permanent debris fences, 900 metres of mobile debris fences, and 600 metres of concrete barriers throughout the circuit.

As quoted by Crash.net, designer Jarno Zaffelli said: “The combination of skill and capability that Geobrugg provide, the timing and the reliability they have, and a product that can be adapted very quickly if the F1 requires it, gives us the confidence to use their solutions.”

Geobrugg have an impressive client list, having supplied The Circuit of the Americas, Monaco, Red Bull Ring, Spa and Singapore among others.

Geobrugg director Jochen Braunwarth, added: “With several companies working at the same time at full speed trying to complete the circuit upgrades, we are pleased that Geobrugg’s debris fences can provide Zandvoort with the flexibility it requires to get everything ready for the circuit to be operational.”

