Dropped Red Bull junior finds a new home in F1 2024 paddock

Former Red Bull junior Zane Maloney has signed for the Sauber Academy ahead of the 2024 season, having been one of Red Bull’s reserve drivers in 2023.

The 20-year-old will remain in Formula 2, keeping his seat with Rodin Motorsport for 2024, but this move will also see him step up to become a reserve driver for Sauber’s F1 team, rebranded Stake F1 ahead of the new season.

Maloney will join reigning F2 champion Théo Pourchaire in that role, with the two set to share reserve duties with the Hinwil-based team as they go about their own racing schedules in 2024.

Maloney had competed alongside another Red Bull junior in Enzo Fittipaldi last season in F2 at Rodin Carlin, with the Barbadian driver earning four podiums and going on to finish 10th in the standings in 2023.

He stepped up to F2 last year after finishing second in the FIA Formula 3 standings, having already taking the British Formula 4 title on his way up the motorsport ladder.

Alongside his Formula 2 drive, Maloney will be Stake F1’s official reserve at selected rounds of the season, and will race with Sauber Academy colours as part of his season ahead.

Beat Zehnder, Sauber Academy Director said: “We are delighted to welcome Zane as the latest addition to the Sauber Academy.

“His path through the junior series has been remarkable so far and, with his speed and potential, he surely makes a great addition to our talented roster.

“In addition to his Formula 2 campaign, where he will aim to succeed our own Théo Pourchaire to the title, Zane will also share with him the Reserve Driver role for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

“On behalf of the whole team, I give him my warmest welcome onboard, and look forward to working together and achieving great success.”

Maloney added: “I am honoured to join the Sauber Academy, and to take on the role of one of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s Reserve Drivers.

“The Sauber name resonates with Formula 1, as it has been part of the sport for over thirty years, paving the way for so many drivers who went on to achieve great success.

“I am pleased to become part of this family, and I am looking forward to working together this season, as I move closer to my goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver.”

