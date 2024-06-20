Zhou Guanyu has confirmed has has a “very close” connection with Geely Group, which has brought itself closer to Formula 1 through Alpine recently.

At the end of May, Renault Group announced they and Geely created a new company called HORSE Powertrains, each with a 50% stake, and a board of six directors, three coming from each company, for the company’s road car market – with brands such as Geely Auto, Volvo, Proton, Nissan, and Mitsubishi alongside Renault Group’s own brands.

Zhou Guanyu to Alpine? He comments on Geely links

While this move has been initially with road cars in mind, and not believed to be with Formula 1 in its future – with Renault using their Alpine sports car brand label for the team since 2021 – Zhou said Geely has “high interest” around the series.

On his own future, which has yet to be decided beyond the end of the year, he is still unsure where it lies, but is keeping his options open for now.

“On my side, let’s say, with the options still available, of course, fair to say I’m talking to all the options and trying to figure out what is the best together,” Zhou told media including PlanetF1.com in Barcelona.

“And of course, the main priority remains, try to stay on the grid for next season. But yeah, further details, nothing has been confirmed.

“So we need a little bit longer, of course, to be understanding exactly where I’m heading off or staying in the future.”

Asked further about his links to Geely and whether their new involvement with Renault could make Alpine a viable option for him from next season, he confirmed his previous working relationship with them and he is “very close” with the company – but added it is not swaying his decision for now.

“All I can say is that, for myself, personally, I’ve been already working together with Geely Group.

“I’ve been an ambassador for their cars, Zeekr is from their group, so I’m very close with them.

“Of course, they still have a high interest around motorsports, on Formula 1 in general. I think anything, I think where I’m heading, they will try to help me in that side, which is nice to have.

“But then knowing they have a good connection with Alpine, it’s not really making my decision more where I’m going to [be] heading off, but that’s what they are doing with their own road cars.

“But yeah, I’m convinced that they will try everything for me and also myself together with my manager group, but nothing else to add really, on that side of things.

“For sure, they have interest in this sport in Formula 1 and I think, especially, they want to definitely come back to Formula 1, but which way, we need to see – nothing more to add.

“Of course, the way I’ve always done is more about a partnership and in a very good way. Close, let’s say partnership, but the rest, we need to see what their strategy is in terms of building up the brand and marketing they have.”

