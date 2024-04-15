F1 quiz: Can you remember the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix finishing order?

With Formula 1 returning to China for the first time in five years, we are testing your memory to see how well you can recall the last race in Shanghai.

A lot has changed in the world of F1 since the last Chinese Grand Prix but luckily for you, there are still a few familiar faces on the grid now who were there in 2019.

To that end, we are tasking you with naming the correct finishing order of the 2019 race in which all but three drivers made it over the line.

