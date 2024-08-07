F1 quiz: Can you name the 19 drivers to score over 100 points for Ferrari?

Of the 112 drivers to have raced for Ferrari, only 19 of them have scored over 100 points but can you name them?

Lewis Hamilton will add his name to the Ferrari history book in 2025 but before him, there have been plenty of other legendary F1 figures to have worn the famous red.

Can you name the 19 drivers to score over 100 points for Ferrari?

Ferrari have had 112 drivers in their 74-year F1 history but there are some that stand out from the others.

To that extent, we are giving you five minutes to name the 19 drivers who have scored over 100 points for the team. To make things easier, you only have to enter their last name so you should have more than enough time to get all 19. Good luck!

The history of Ferrari – F1’s most famous team

Formula 1’s longest-serving team and its most successful, but it has been some 15 years since Ferrari last tasted championship success.

Such is Ferrari’s longevity in Formula 1 that the Italian stable was racing in the sport before it was even declared a World Championship in 1950. The Scuderia has been in the sport ever since.

The team won its first Drivers’ Championship in 1952 with Alberto Ascari and the last in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.

Juan Manuel Fangio, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, John Surtees, Niki Lauda, Jody Scheckter and Michael Schumacher count themselves among Ferrari’s World Champions.

The only time Ferrari wasn’t winning World titles was in the 1980s and ’90s when the “spaghetti culture” of the Italian team – at least according to Lauda – took over.

Schumacher, together with Jean Todt, Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne, brought that to an end in early 2000s, winning an unprecedented five on the trot.

Ferrari has one more Constructors’ title than it does Drivers’, 16 to 15.

However, it has been over a decade since the Italian outfit last won a championship title as until last year the Scuderia was unable to match Mercedes’ engine.

Despite having the likes of World Champions Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel flying the flag, runner-up has been Ferrari’s best in the last 10 years.

In 2019 the Scuderia was again runner-up to Mercedes, winning just three grands prix as mistakes – both from the pit wall and the drivers – impacted progress.

Added to that SF90’s power unit was reported to the FIA for being illegal. While motorsport’s governing body never declared it such, immediately after that came to light Ferrari again fell off the pace.

In 2020 the Scuderia sunk into the midfield pack, and despite three podium finishes, two via Charles Leclerc and one for Vettel, P6 represented Ferrari’s worst showing in the Constructors’ Championship since 1980.

Vettel departed Ferrari at the end of the campaign following six years with the team, but they were able to get some way back towards the front of the pack – finishing P3 in the Constructors’ as ‘best of the rest’ behind Mercedes and Red Bull in 2021.

With Leclerc partnering Carlos Sainz, the team are now widely regarded to having one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid, and the team have significantly upgraded their facilities at Maranello heading into Formula 1’s new era.

Should they build a car to match their on-track talent and off-track improvements, they could become a force to be reckoned with once again.

But alas that did little to help when the reliability niggles and the strategy blunders came into play in 2022.

Ferrari’s F1-75 was quick out of the blocks, two wins in three races and Ferrari were sitting on top of both championships. It wouldn’t last. Three races later they were trailing Red Bull, Leclerc and Sainz hamstrung by reliability issues and even on days when they were on top, strategy mistakes cost them dearly. It was so prevalent it became a joke, Damon Hill saying Ferrari must be asking “what are we going to do wrong today?.”

By mid-season, despite four wins in total including a debut victory for Sainz at the British Grand Prix, it was clear Ferrari’s title tilt was over and pundits began to call for change – specifically Binotto’s role. Ferrari, though, stuck with the Italian through to the chequered flag even though his comments about “no reason” why Ferrari couldn’t win the final 10 races came back to bite him as they couldn’t win even win one.

Settling for second best in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship, Binotto hailed their improved results but it wasn’t enough, not for Ferrari, and a week after the season wrapped he handed in his resignation. Ferrari announced Fred Vasseur as his replacement, with the Frenchman having overseen a year of transition behind the scenes while the Scuderia went about their business on track.

Leclerc and Sainz were rarely able to challenge a dominant Red Bull team in 2023, but Sainz earned a rare distinction in winning the Singapore Grand Prix to become the only non-Red Bull winner that year.

With the pressure of the whole of Italy always resting on Ferrari, there is no other team like it in Formula 1, and the need for success is always there.

