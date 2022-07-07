The latest Austrian Grand Prix is on the horizon, so this latest F1 quiz is testing your knowledge on who has stood on the top step at this race in the past.

The Austrian Grand Prix dates all the way back to 1964 in Formula 1, and has had spells in and out of the championship, but it has remained on the calendar in its latest stint since 2014.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw Formula 1 put together a shortened calendar in 2020 and filled out its 2021 schedule with double headers at the Red Bull Ring, racing under the moniker of the Styrian Grand Prix – reflecting the region in which the circuit sits.

So our test for you today is to name the 36 different winners in Austria, with multiple eras of Formula 1 spanned in the answers.

Some terms and conditions first of all, however. You’ll have the team and nationality of the winning drivers to lend you a helping hand, and races were held as the Austrian Grand Prix in 1963 and from 1965-1969, but they did not count towards the official Formula 1 World Championship, so these are omitted from the list.

As for your current quiz, you have eight minutes. Good luck!