With an Aston Martin move seemingly imminent, we are asking you to name every driver to have won in an Adrian Newey designed car.

Having started his F1 career in 1988, the legendary design has gone on to craft cars for some of the finest drivers to have ever raced in F1 and more often than not, it’s been a successful partnership.

Can you name every driver to have won in an Adrian Newey car?

With a career spanning across four teams and 36 years, it is fair to attribute the term ‘legend’ to the departing Red Bull designer.

Newey, now 65, will depart Red Bull officially in March but with Aston Martin expected to announce his signing this week, we are asking you to take a look back at his career to date.

To do that, we are asking you to name all 15 drivers to have won a race whilst driving a Newey-designed car.

Full marks for those of you who gives first and last names but we have been kind and allowed just surnames if you are struggling to get the whole answer. You have 10 minutes to name all 15, good luck!

