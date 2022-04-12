The newest Grand Slam (or Grand Chelem, if you prefer) occurred in Australia at the weekend, and this F1 quiz challenges you to name everyone to have taken this superb accolade in the world of Formula 1.

You will have to go through the annuls of the whole of Formula 1 history to name all 26 of these drivers, who at least once in their career gained pole position, fastest lap of the race and led every lap of a single grand prix on their way to victory.

The newest member of the club joined in Melbourne, but the very first instance of the Grand Slam came in Formula 1 all the way back in 1950 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

To highlight just how rare an achievement this is in Formula 1, it has happened only 64 times in the 72-year history of the sport. So this is quite an elite club to join, if you can get there.

But for now, you have only a few minutes to guess the names of the drivers in this elite club to reign supreme over a full race weekend. Good luck!