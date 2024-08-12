Spain or Brazil? Sweden or Finland? UK or US? We’re testing how much you know about F1’s most successful countries with a game of higher or lower.

There have been a total of 23 different countries to have provided an F1 race winner with every continent playing a part.

F1 quiz: Higher or lower for F1’s winning nations

This quiz is simple in that you will be given a country’s number of F1 race victories and you simply have to tell us if the next country has a higher or lower number of F1 race wins.

As an example, say Azerbaijan has four wins. We would then ask you higher or lower for Serbia and you would guess if Serbia has more or fewer wins than Azerbaijan.

Say, in this made up scenario, Serbia has five wins, higher would then be the correct answer and so on.

There are 20 questions in total so let us know in the comments how many you get. Good luck!