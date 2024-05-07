F1 quiz: Can you name the last 20 first-time F1 race winners?

In honour of Lando Norris winning his first Formula 1 race, we are setting you a challenge of naming the last 20 drivers to win for the first time.

You have 10 minutes on the clock and to give you a hand, we have listed the name of the circuit/country and the year making your job even easier. All you have to do is enter the driver’s first and last name so get going!

Can you name the last 20 first-time F1 race winners?

Lando Norris hails ‘long time coming’ F1 win

Speaking immediately after the race, Norris said his maiden win had been a “long time coming”.

“Oh, about time!” Norris beamed after his first F1 victory.

“F*ck, sorry!

“What a race. Been a long time coming, but finally I’ve managed to do it, so I’m so happy for my whole team. I finally delivered for them.

“A long day, tough race, but I’m finally on top, so I’m over the moon.”

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella meanwhile praised Norris and dedicated the win to the recently passed away Gil de Ferran who worked with the team from 2018 to his death last year.

“Victory today in Miami is meaningful for many reasons. First of all, for Lando and his first F1 win. I am happy from the bottom of our hearts for him. We’ve often said as soon as we give him winning material, he’s going to win. He did it in style.

“Beyond that, it’s a very important day for the team. We’ve been on a journey for some time, after an incredible turnaround last year. We’ve kept momentum, and today is another very important step and hopefully the starting point for greater success.

“So, I’m very happy for all the people at McLaren, I hope they enjoy this moment because I know how much work has gone into delivering these upgrades. It’s not just design or just manufacturing, it’s an effort across every department at the factory and from the trackside team.

“This goes beyond just the people at McLaren: it goes to our power unit partners at HPP and our technical and commercial partners who are vital to this success. It’s teamwork in the widest possible sense.

“The car was very good this weekend – and it’s worth noting Oscar was in a very strong position to be on the podium as well, as he drove a very good race.

“Lastly, my final word is for Gil de Ferran, to whom this victory is dedicated to by the whole team. Gil, this is for you.”

Norris’ win at the 110th time of asking puts him eighth in the list of drivers who had to wait the longest time before their first victory.

Topping the list is Sergio Perez who raced 189 times before his first victory during his 190th grand prix.

Norris also removes his name from the top of the list of drivers with most points before a win having previously led the way with 691.

That unwanted accolade now falls to Nico Hulkenberg who is on 536 career points but that could change in the future following his move to Audi.

