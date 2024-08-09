While plenty of drivers swap teams a lot in their careers, there are those that stay with one outfit for a long time and have the wins to show it.

In terms of most wins with the same team, the top three all have over 50 with their respective constructors but can you name the top 20 up against the clock?

F1 quiz: Can you name the drivers with the most wins for the same team?

We are giving you five minutes to name the top 20 drivers with the most wins for the same team and to make things easier for you, all you will have to do is give their last name.

There are some drivers who feature on the list more than once so that will help you along but other than that, you are on your own. Good luck!

More quizzes from PlanetF1.com

‘Our Nige’ – 20 questions about Nigel Mansell on his 71st birthday

F1 quiz: Can you name the 19 drivers to score over 100 points for Ferrari?