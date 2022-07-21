F1 Quiz: Can you name the top 10 most common podium trios?

Do you long for the days of HAM-BOT-VER? Well test your knowledge of other famous trios on the podium with our quiz.

The F1 2022 season has been one of the most unpredictable with nine different combinations of drivers on the podium so far out of the opening 11 races but the sports has not always been like that.

The recent dominance of Mercedes made Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton near constants on the podium but even further back, the sport has always seen the superiority of three drivers over others.

With that in mind, we’re asking you to cast your mind back and pick the top 10 combination of drivers to stand on the top three steps. You’ll have 15 minutes to do so and as a little hint, some drivers appear more than once in the list.

Another note worth pointing out is that some combinations have been on the trio the same amount of times as others and in that case, they are ranked by how many races they completed the feat in.

If you like what you see, we have plenty of quizzes on PlanetF1 including this test of Michael Schumacher’s team-mates. But if you’re after even more, just search F1 Quiz in the search bar and take your pick.

We also have our very own F1 Wordle game called Sportword, where you have six attempts to guess the mystery F1-related word.

But for now it’s time to think back and see if you can remember who you remembered soaked in champagne. Good luck!